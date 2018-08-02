The Week in Numbers

A self-proclaimed lion gets a goat emoji

A retiree with more medals than matches

Wunderkinds and legends feature

1,108 days after Robbie Keane had been the last LA Galaxy player to hit a hat-trick in the MLS, Zlatan Ibrahimovic repeated the feat. The 2013 FIFA Puskás Award winner, who set up Giovani dos Santos for the Galaxy’s first goal, thus recording an assist in three successive appearances, helped the record five-time MLS champions come from behind thrice and edge Orlando City 4-3.

100 MLS goals is the milestone Bradley Wright-Phillips became the quickest, first European and ninth player overall to hit. A few days later BWP’s missed spot-kick in the shootout helped ensure that back-to-back MLS All-Star Games have ended 1-1 and been won by the guests – Real Madrid in 2017 and Juventus on Wednesday – on penalties.

21 goals – one every one minute and 43 seconds – is what England and Germany served up during a rip-roaring beach soccer friendly on Sunday. Germany won 13-8 on the latter’s new sand home, one day after they had lost 6-3 to the same opponents. England and Germany are aiming to make, next year, their maiden appearance at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

11 appearances and 12 trophies are what Paulo Lopes collected in 13 seasons with Benfica. The likes of Michel Preud'homme, Sergei Ovchinnikov, Carlos Bossio, Robert Enke, Artur, Jan Oblak, Julio Cesar, Ederson and Bruno Varela restricted the goalkeeper’s first-team opportunities, over two spells, until the 40-year-old’s retirement this week.

7 goals is what Portugal and France scored in a Seinajoki sizzler to produce the highest-scoring final in the UEFA U-19 Championship’s 34-edition history. The previous record was five goals – Spain had beaten an Italy squad comprising Gigi Buffon, Andrea Pirlo and Francesco Totti 4-1 in the 1995 decider, while Paco Alcacer and Alvaro Morata helped the same nation edge Czech Republic 3-2 in 2011. Despite a Moise Kean double for Italy, Joao Felipe inspired Portugal to a 4-3 victory. Anyone else excited for next year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup?

6 successive FIFA U-20 World Cup winners have, remarkably, missed the chance to defend their crown. Argentina, Ghana, Brazil, France and Serbia failed to reach the respective 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017 editions, while reigning kings England were stunned 3-0 by Norway, whose last U-20 World Cup appearance was in 1993, in the play-off for Europe’s fifth and final place at Poland 2019.

3 second-half goals is what Angel Romero, playing as a makeshift forward, scored to help Corinthians reverse a deficit and beat Vasco da Gama 4-1 – in a repeat of the maiden FIFA Club World Cup final – for their first away win in the Brasileirao in 14 weeks. The Paraguay winger has netted five goals in his last 120 minutes of action to surpass the legendary Ronaldo on Corinthians’ list of all-time leading marksmen.