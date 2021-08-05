Dominari becomes National Supporter of Lithuania 2021

FIFA and the Local Organising Committee have unveiled furniture manufacturer UAB Dominari as the first National Supporter of the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™.

Dominari has grown into one of the leading furniture manufacturers in the Baltic States and Eastern Europe since its launch in 2010. With more than 2,200 employees in Lithuania and approximately 250 clients worldwide, Dominari is committed to promoting the event and futsal to the Lithuanian audience.

FIFA Director of Marketing Jean-François Pathy said: “With excitement building ahead of Lithuania 2021, it gives us great pleasure to announce the tournament’s first National Supporter. As a proud Lithuanian company, Dominari will play a significant role in driving engagement and passion among new and established fans of futsal across the host country.”

“All of us here at Dominari are incredibly happy to be part of such a wonderful event,” said Saulius Maleckas, the CEO of Dominari. “Having the opportunity to be a National Supporter of the very first FIFA event held in our home country of Lithuania brings joy to our hearts. This is undoubtedly a unique and thrilling experience for us and we sincerely hope that this will not be the last time that Dominari is part of such a huge tournament.”