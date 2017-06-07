Additional tickets for most sought-after matches at FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 now available

With just ten days to go until the opening match of the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, FIFA is releasing as of today, 11:00 Moscow time, additional tickets for some of the most sought-after matches exclusively on FIFA.com/tickets and over the counter in the FIFA Venue Ticketing Centres.

This includes around 1,000 additional tickets in all categories for the clash between hosts Russia and European champions Portugal as well as up to 400 additional tickets in Category 4 for each one of the following matches: Portugal v. Mexico, Germany v. Chile, Mexico v. Russia and the match for the third place.

All tickets sold online will be available for collection from the FIFA Venue Ticketing Centres within minutes of making the purchase.

Fans are reminded that only tickets purchased through the official sales channels will guarantee access to the stadium (together with a valid Fan ID). Tickets sold via unauthorised sales platforms will be cancelled and will not grant access to the stadium on matchday.