The FIFA Club World Cup final in stats

251

Liverpool (127) and Flamengo (124) had a combined age of 251 when they clashed in 2019 – the oldest cumulative age of two FIFA Club World Cup finalists. They are followed by Barcelona and River Plate (230 in 2015), Real Madrid and Gremio (229 in 2017) and Chelsea and Palmeiras (223 this year).

110

Lionel Messi scored the latest goal in a final after 110 minutes against Estudiantes in 2009. Barcelona had been moments away from losing that game until Pedro headed home a last-gasp equaliser to take it to extra-time. Estudiantes remain the only side to score first in a Club World Cup final but lose it.

104

Thiago Silva has won more international caps (104) than they 16 men who played for Palmeiras in the semi-final have between them (82). Furthermore, Paraguay captain Gustavo Gomez has 58 of those from the Paulista giants (54). The 14 who turned out for Chelsea against Al Hilal have 613 caps cumulatively.

10

Palmeiras are the record ten-time Brazilian champions. Chelsea have won six English titles – the joint-fifth-best behind Manchester United (20), Liverpool (19), Arsenal (13), Everton (9), Aston Villa and Manchester City (both seven).

9

If Cesar Azpilicueta, who came on for Chelsea against Corinthians in 2012, plays on Saturday, he will equal a record for appearing in finals nine years apart. Andres Iniesta and Cristiano Ronaldo currently share it.

9

Nine appearances in the final is the record Palmeiras will give Brazil on Saturday. Spanish clubs have participated in the decider eight times.

9

Nine years have passed since a non-European side lifted the trophy. Corinthians were last thanks to a 1-0 upset of Chelsea at Japan 2012.

7

Bayern Munich’s Dante scored the fastest goal in a final after seven minutes in 2013. The centre-back produced an exquisite touch, spun and buried the ball past Raja Casablanca goalkeeper Khalid Askri.

6

AC Milan 4-2 Boca Juniors and Real Madrid 4-2 Kashima Antlers are the joint-highest-scoring Club World Cup finals.

6

Six players have lifted the trophy with different clubs: Dida (Corinthians and AC Milan), Danilo (Sao Paulo and Corinthians), Thiago Alcantara (Barcelona and Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Bayern and Real Madrid), Ronaldo (Manchester United and Madrid) and Xherdan Shaqiri (Bayern Munich and Liverpool).

6

The first six finals only involved clubs from Europe and South America. Thereafter, however, five of the last 11 deciders have included a team from outside those continents, with TP Mazembe, Raja Casablanca, Kashima Antlers, Al Ain and Tigres the sides in question. The Antlers went the closest to lifting the trophy, leading Real Madrid after an hour in 2016 only to be unravelled by a Ronaldo treble, two of which came in extra-time.

5

One man has played in a record five finals: Toni Kroos, who won them all. The cerebral midfielder helped Bayern Munich triumph in 2013, before helping Real Madrid to four titles between 2014 and 2018.

4

The biggest victory in a final was registered by Barcelona, with Xavi and Lionel Messi inspiring a 4-0 win over Neymar and Santos in 2011. It was actually the joint-biggest win in any FIFA Club World Cup game until Al Hilal thrashed Al Jazira 6-1 at this tournament.

3

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to score three goals in a final. The Portuguese did so to inspire Real Madrid to a comeback victory over Kashima Antlers in 2016.

3

Three previous finals have been Brazil-versus-England affairs, with the former 2-1 ahead. All three ended in the same scoreline: Sao Paulo 1-0 Liverpool in 2005, Corinthians 1-0 Chelsea in 2012 and Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo in 2019.

