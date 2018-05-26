Real Madrid make it three in a row Previous 01 / 12 Players line up for the final in Kiev 02 / 12 Zidane and Klopp all smiles before kick-off 03 / 12 Alexander-Arnold keeps an eye on Ronaldo 04 / 12 Salah forced off by injury 05 / 12 Carvajal next to leave the match 06 / 12 Benzema goal called off 07 / 12 Benzema opens the scoring 08 / 12 Mane equalizes for the Reds 09 / 12 Super sub Bale scores spectacular winner! 10 / 12 Bale strikes again! 11 / 12 Triumphant Bale celebrates victory 12 / 12 Five titles for Ronaldo Next

Real Madrid claim third-straight UEFA Champions League title

Spanish giants defeat Liverpool 3-1 to return to FIFA Club World Cup

Substitute Gareth Bale scores spectacular overhead kick for the holders​

Real Madrid claimed a third-straight UEFA Champions League title with a 3-1 victory over Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev on Saturday. It was the 13th time the Spanish giants were crowned kings of Europe.

This victory also earned Zinedine Zidane's side a return to the FIFA Club World Cup as Europe's representative later this year, with Real Madrid looking to defend the world title they won in the UAE in late 2017.

A goalless first half proved notable for injuries to Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal that forced them out of Saturday's final. Karim Benzema then gave the Spaniards the lead shortly after the break before Sadio Mane levelled matters for the Reds.

It was substitute Gareth Bale that proved to be Real Madrid's hero, as he scored a spectacular overhead kick shortly after coming into the match before striking a late second goal to seal victory for Los Blancos.