Real Madrid receive FIFA World Champions Badge in Japan

By defeating Kashima Antlers in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2016, Real Madrid have earned the honour of being able to wear the official FIFA World Champions Badge on their competition jerseys for the duration of 2017.

Real Madrid will be able to proudly display their badge all the way up to the next FIFA Club World Cup final, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates in December 2017.

Real Madrid were presented with their badges during the official awards ceremony after the match against Kashima Antlers in front of a sold-out crowd on a chilly Sunday evening in Yokohama. Real Madrid claim the badge from Spanish giants Barcelona who were presented with their third FIFA World Champions Badge after winning the 2015 edition of the tournament, also held in Japan.

Real Madrid’s victory marks the fifth time that a Spanish team has claimed the FIFA World Champions Badge. It is only the second time that Madrid will wear the coveted gold badge. Madrid won their first badge in 2014, before handing it over to Barcelona in 2015. They now reclaim it from their rivals and will wear it proudly over the next year in football.