Ronaldo, Modric and Shibasaki sweep awards

Following the final of the FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2016, the FIFA Technical Study Group (TSG) named Cristiano Ronaldo as the player of the tournament. The Real Madrid and Portugal star was presented with the adidas Golden Ball and Alibaba YunOS Auto Award for two outstanding performances at Japan 2016, in which he scored four goals. FIFA.com brings you a round-up of all the tournament’s awards.

adidas Golden Ball and Alibaba YunOS Auto Award: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)** *As well as lifting the FIFA Club World Cup 2016, Ronaldo was awarded player of the tournament after finding the net four times in two games for Real Madrid. After his side were trailing by one goal against Kashima Antlers in the final, the Portugal frontman inspired his side to victory by netting a hat-trick and tasting Club World Cup success for a third time after previous victories at Japan 2008 with Manchester United and Morocco 2014 with Los Blancos*.

adidas Silver Ball: Luka Modric (Real Madrid) The Croatian midfielder played an integral part in the Spanish giants' Japan 2016 triumph, pulling the strings in midfield and offering invaluable support to his team-mates across the park. Modric was named as the Alibaba YunOS Auto Player of the Match for his stand-out performance in Real’s semi-final with Mexican side Club America in Yokohama. **

**adidas Bronze Ball: Gaku Shibasaki (Kashima Antlers)** **The Japan midfielder scored a brace in the final, firing valiant Kashima Antlers into the lead against Real Madrid and eventually taking the 2016 UEFA Champions League winners all the way to extra time. The 24-year-old was a focal part of Masatada Ishii’s side that made history by becoming the first Asian team to ever reach a FIFA Club World Cup final.