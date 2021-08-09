Visa Presale open for Russia 2021™ tickets

Visa cardholders have an exclusive window to apply for tickets from 9-12 August

Ticket prices range from RUB 400 to RUB 700

Special COVID-19 safety measures will be in place at the Luzhniki Beach Soccer Arena in Moscow

Visa cardholders will have the opportunity to snap up tickets for the highly anticipated FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™ during an exclusive sales phase from 15:00 CET/16:00 local time on 9 August until 15:00 CET/16:00 local time on 12 August.

The global celebration of beach soccer kicks off at the Luzhniki Beach Soccer Arena in Moscow on 19 August, with 16 national teams bidding for glory.

After the Visa Presale phase, tickets will go on general sale at 15:00 CET/16:00 local time on 13 August until the end of the tournament, subject to availability. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with prices ranging from RUB 400 for group-stage sessions to RUB 700 for the grand finale.

The tournament, which will run from 19-29 August, will be divided into afternoon and evening sessions in the group stages and quarter-finals, with two matches in each session. Both semi-finals will take place in a single session, allowing fans to catch both matches with a single ticket. The match for third place and final will be played in a single session to wrap up the fast and fun action on the sand.

As always, health and safety remain a priority. Spectators will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth at all times. FIFA and the Local Organising Committee are working closely with local government to implement the latest safety measures. For up-to-date information on COVID-19 safety measures, please visit FIFA.com.

Tickets will be sent to successful applicants via email and can be printed out or scanned via a smartphone. Accessibility tickets will be distributed free of charge. Customers will be able to purchase up to four tickets per session.

Visa is the preferred payment method of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021.