Kassir.ru becomes National Supporter of Russia 2021

FIFA and the Local Organising Committee have unveiled ticketing operator Kassir.ru as the first National Supporter of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™. As the largest ticketing service provider for events in Russia, Kassir.ru brings a wealth of experience to its role as the competition’s Official Ticketing Operator, and will manage the ticket sales operations as well as supporting the promotion of the tournament. “We are delighted to bring such an experienced brand on board to support our marketing and ticketing efforts for this exciting event,” said FIFA Director of Marketing Jean-François Pathy. “The fan experience is at the heart of an event like the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup and smooth access to a ticket is the first step in each visitor’s journey to an unforgettable tournament.” “We are very pleased that Kassir.ru has been chosen as a National Supporter and the Official Ticketing Operator of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021,” said Kassir.ru Commercial Director Ekaterina Kameneva. “We are looking forward to the competition. Our many years of experience in the implementation of ticket services will help all fans to be at the centre of this grand event.” Over the last 20 years, Kassir.ru has become a go-to destination for fans seeking to attend their favourite activities across Russia, providing them with access to a wide variety of events and the peace of mind that comes with purchasing official tickets. Visit FIFA.com/tickets for information about applying for tickets to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021™. Visa is the preferred payment method for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021. The tournament will take place from 19 to 29 August 2021 in Moscow. For more information, visit the dedicated tournament section on the dedicated tournament section on .