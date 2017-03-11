Iran, UAE and Japan claim Bahamas tickets

Iran, United Arab Emirates and Japan will represent Asia at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017. The three continental heavyweights claimed Asia's three qualifying tickets after finishing as the top three at the AFC Beach Soccer Championship, which was held in Malaysia From 4 to 11 March 2017.

It was Iran that seized the continental crown by outclassing the United Arab Emirates 7-2 in the final. After claiming the title four years ago, it is the second time the Iranians have won the competition. As well as their success at continental level, Team Melli have reached the quarter-finals at the Beach Soccer World Cup in the two most recent editions.