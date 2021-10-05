Tender process launched in MENA for media rights to FIFA Arab Cup 2021™

FIFA has opened an invitation to tender (ITT) for the media rights to the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™ in the Middle East and North Africa.

The first-ever FIFA pan-Arab tournament, which will be hosted by Qatar from Tuesday, 30 November until Saturday, 18 December 2021, will offer a glimpse into what to expect one year later at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

The tender process will allow FIFA to select the media companies that are best placed to achieve its objectives of providing broad exposure for the tournament and offering fans in the Arab region a high quality viewing experience.

The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 offers an exciting match schedule, with four matches per day in the group stage followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals, play-off for third place and final, making a total of 32 games to be played over 19 days. Twenty-three national teams from the Arab world were invited to participate in the competition, with seven out of 14 advancing from the round of qualifying matches to meet hosts Qatar and the eight highest-ranked countries, who qualified directly.

As in the FIFA World Cup next year, all matches will take place in and around Doha, with minimal travel distances between venues. Besides Al Bayt and Ras Abu Aboud stadiums, which will be inaugurated on the very first matchday, the line-up of magnificent FIFA Arab Cup venues also includes Al Thumama, Ahmad Bin Ali, Education City and Al Janoub stadiums, all built from scratch in preparation for 2022.