QatarEnergy becomes Official FIFA Partner for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™

QatarEnergy has teamed up with FIFA as an official Partner for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™, which will be held in the State of Qatar from 30 November until 18 December. “The FIFA Arab Cup is a unique opportunity for QatarEnergy to grow their relationship with sport and football in their region,” said Eduardo Solis, FIFA’s Head of Marketing Partnerships. “Both the tournament and our newest sponsor share roots in Qatar and a vision of bringing people together. We look forward to the warm welcome of the Qatari people, with their exceptional hospitality and spirit of collaboration – and to seeing some great football on the pitch together.” “This partnership with FIFA highlights QatarEnergy’s continued support of sports and its iconic activities in line with our efforts to promote a healthy lifestyle, preserve the country’s sports heritage and nurture future sports heroes,” said Lolwa Salat, QatarEnergy’s Public Relations and Communications Manager, commenting on the partnership announcement. “It also comes in support of the role that Qatar plays in the world of regional and international sports, foremost of which is football.” The FIFA Arab Cup will run through to 18 December, Qatar National Day, and will feature 32 exciting matches in six state-of-the-art stadiums, as well as showcase the spirit of Qatar.