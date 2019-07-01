Introduction
Besides 11-a-side football, FIFA is also the governing body for other forms of the game, including futsal. FIFA has developed a Handbook of Test Methods and Requirements for providers wishing to have their futsal surfaces certified. Futsal surfaces must fulfil the performance and quality criteria established to provide the best possible playing conditions.
As part of a strategy to develop the game and provide guidelines for member associations, a testing protocol has been put in place for futsal surfaces under a dedicated FIFA Quality Programme. As with the other FIFA Quality Programmes, the aim is neither to promote specific products nor to interfere in the market and block innovation, but to describe – in a technical way – surfaces that are best suited for use in futsal.