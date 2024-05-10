Computer science and robotics classes delivered across Belize with FIFA Foundation support

As part of its objective of using football to have a positive social impact, FIFA Foundation is supporting a programme in Belize which will help introduce computer science and robotics education at 40 primary schools across the country. Known as the FIFA Digital Education Programme, it will also be rolled out in Paraguay (South America), Mauritania (Africa) and India (Asia) at a later date, demonstrating FIFA’s commitment to reinvesting revenues in local and regional communities in ways that can be long lasting and far-reaching. The programme in Belize follows a memorandum of understanding which was signed in the Central American country in July 2023 with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology (MOECST) and the Football Federation of Belize (FFB). The FIFA Foundation is collaborating with both organisations in the initiative along with The Trust for the Americas, a non-profit organisation affiliated with the Organization of American States (OAS), and Code.org, a professional learning programme. “Our partnership with the Ministry of Education in rolling out this digital education programme demonstrates the FFB’s commitment to ensuring the holistic development of our athletes,” said Sergio Chuc, the President of the FFB. “This is our contribution to bridging Belize’s economic development into the service and technological era. Our domestic market is too small to contemplate industrialisation and therefore this is a leap into the future with digital education.” The programme began with computer science and robotics workshops conducted across Belize from 22-26 April. These took place in different Belizean districts, providing educators with valuable training and resources to teach these subjects effectively.