FIFA President Gianni Infantino celebrates FIFA Arena and FIFA Boots for All in Türkiye

FIFA will support construction of 10 FIFA Arena mini-pitches in Türkiye, including innovative new facility in Riva

FIFA has purchased 20,000 pairs of football boots to be distributed for free to children around the world

Mr Infantino’s visit followed up on Türkiye’s successful FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualification campaign

As Türkiye continues celebrating their dramatic qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ thanks to last month’s play-off victory over Kosovo, FIFA President Gianni Infantino visited Istanbul Province to inaugurate two initiatives that will inspire and equip the next generation of Turkish footballers.

Accompanied by Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu, Mr Infantino launched the Turkish chapter of FIFA Boots for All and opened the first FIFA Arena mini-pitch featuring solar-powered lighting and changing rooms. The innovative facility is located at a middle school in Riva, just north of Istanbul on the Black Sea.

“If there is a country, and if there is a city as well, that symbolises the union of cultures, the union of civilisations, the union of continents, it is Istanbul, it is Türkiye. When everything comes together, and when the whole world comes together, that’s why for me as President of FIFA, it is an honour and a pleasure to be here in Türkiye with all of you,” Mr Infantino said as he opened the new FIFA Arena.

“We’re here today, as well, to of course open this beautiful FIFA Arena, which is part of a big project,” he continued. “We already have 10 or 11 here in Türkiye, including all those that we have been able to build together in the earthquake area to give a little bit of relief, maybe, to children who went through a difficult time. Thanks to football, they can get their smile back.”

Officially launched by Mr Infantino during the 75th FIFA Congress in Asunción, Paraguay, the FIFA Arena project aims to build at least 1,000 mini-pitches across the globe by 2031. They are designed to create accessible, safe and sustainable football infrastructure, particularly in areas where children and communities have limited access to quality sports facilities.

There are now mini-pitches in all six continental confederations, as well as the new one in Riva, which is near the intersection of two continents. Among the 10 Turkish mini-pitches which FIFA will support through FIFA Arena and the FIFA Recovery Programme, several are located in South-East Türkiye, a region that was impacted by the devastating earthquake in February 2023.

Mr Hacıosmanoğlualso confirmed that the TFF hopes to build approximately 60 mini-pitches in all.

“I’m sure we will find partners who will help us build these because, when you see this facility, here as well in this beautiful establishment here, it looks great. It looks beautiful, it looks joyful,” the FIFA President said. “But more than that, it gives these children an opportunity to play football in a safe environment, in a healthy environment … These are places where children, and also adults like us who remain children in our hearts, where we can all dream.”

Dreams need traction, and that’s why FIFA also launched the FIFA Boots for All initiative last month in Paris, France. Reflecting a holistic approach to football development, FIFA has purchased 20,000 pairs of boots in nine different sizes, as well as related equipment like boot bags, that will be allocated to young players unable to afford their own pair. Türkiye’s participation in the programme follows up on initial FIFA Boots for All events in France, Mexico and Rwanda.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino visits Türkiye Previous 01 / 11 FIFA President attends FIFA Arena Sahasi Inauguration 02 / 11 FIFA President attends FIFA Arena Sahasi Inauguration 03 / 11 FIFA President attends FIFA Arena Sahasi Inauguration with İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu 04 / 11 FIFA President attends FIFA Arena Sahasi Inauguration 05 / 11 The FIFA President speaks at the inauguration of the FIFA Arena Sahasi 06 / 11 Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu and Philippe Senderos 07 / 11 FIFA President attends FIFA Arena Sahasi Inauguration 08 / 11 Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu and Arsène Wenger 09 / 11 Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu and Arsène Wenger 10 / 11 FIFA President attends FIFA Arena Sahasi Inauguration 11 / 11 FIFA President attends FIFA Arena Sahasi Inauguration Next

Türkiye’s enthusiastic engagement with these two FIFA programmes is no surprise, as the TFF has been a model example of a FIFA Member Association leveraging various FIFA programmes, funding and initiatives to grow the game.

“I’m thanking you very, very much for having me here and thanking you for your partnership, for your contribution, for your help,” Mr Infantino said.

In late March 2026, that dedication and investment paid off with an exhilarating play-off triumph at Kosovo and a ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in North America. Türkiye last participated in the finals back in 2002, when it won a deserved bronze medal, and the anticipation and enthusiasm is surging ahead of this summer’s spectacular tournament. Türkiye will face Australia, Paraguay and then the co-host USA in the group stage.