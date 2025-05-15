The 75th FIFA Congress took place in Asunción, Paraguay on 15 May 2025, following a decision by the FIFA Council at its meeting on 3 October 2024. The Congress did not only coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Paraguayan Football Association’s affiliation to FIFA, but also marked the beginning of a significant period for the continent in the context of the global game, with South America set to stage the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ and the FIFA World Cup™ centenary celebration matches in 2030.