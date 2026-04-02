FIFA Arena and FIFA Boots for All launched in Rwanda

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström attended the FIFA Series 2026 in Kigali, Rwanda and inaugurated key development initiatives

Rwanda becomes the third country to launch FIFA Boots for All programme after France and Mexico

FIFA Arena mini-pitch opened and FIFA Forward-supported accommodation facility inaugurated

It was a landmark week for football in Rwanda with the FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström inaugurating a series of key development projects, including the FIFA Arena and FIFA Boots for All programmes, as well as officially opening a new accommodation facility for the country’s national teams, as the capital Kigali also hosted two groups of the FIFA Series 2026™ featuring eight men’s national teams.

The FIFA Arena programme was officially launched in Rwanda with the opening of a new mini-pitch at Kagarama Secondary School in Kigali. This marks the first of 10 pitches to be built across the country, providing hundreds of children with access to safe and modern football infrastructure.

The initiative is being delivered in partnership with the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), under the latest Memorandum of Understanding which was signed with FIFA in 2024.

Rwanda’s Minister of Sports, Nelly Mukazayire, Rwandan Football Association (FERWAFA) President Fabrice Shema and representatives of the French Embassy in Rwanda were present for the inauguration, highlighting the strong collaboration behind the project.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Grafström underlined the wider impact of such initiatives. “Football brings joy through something very simple – a pitch, a ball and the opportunity to play together. It is also about keeping children active, healthy and giving them hope for the future,” he said.

In parallel, Rwanda became the third country to launch FIFA Boots for All, following recent activations in France and Mexico. As part of the initiative, football boots are distributed to young players, helping ensure that more children have access to the basic equipment needed to play the game safely.

“It’s important that children have access to the right equipment to play football safely and to develop their potential,” Mr Grafström added.

The FIFA Secretary General’s itinerary also included the official inauguration of the FERWAFA accommodation facility, developed with support from the FIFA Forward programme. The modern complex will serve as a central hub for Rwanda’s national teams – men, women and youth – providing high-quality accommodation, meeting spaces and a professional environment for preparation and performance.

“This is a flagship project for FIFA Forward,” said Mr Grafström. “It will support the development of talent and provide national teams with a true home to prepare and grow. It is also an important step towards achieving long-term ambitions, including qualification for future FIFA competitions.”

The events took place alongside the FIFA Series 2026, with Rwanda hosting two groups of the competition. Eight teams participated across the two groups, offering valuable opportunities for international competition and development. Rwanda’s national team concluded the series on a high, securing a 2-0 win over Estonia in the final at Amahoro National Stadium, while Aruba claimed the second group title. The tournament provided teams with the chance to compete against new opponents and gain valuable experience in an international setting.