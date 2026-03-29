Gianni Infantino launches FIFA Boots for All in Mexico, meets pioneering women footballers

FIFA Boots for All launched during visit to Mexican Football Federation’s (FMF) High Performance Centre

FMF pays homage to FIFA President Gianni Infantino by naming renovated building after him

Pioneering players from Mexico’s 1971 women’s football team meet Mr Infantino during exhibition opening

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has visited the Mexican Football Federation’s (FMF) newly renovated High Performance Centre (CAR) and taken part in the launch of the FIFA Boots for All programme in the country, which will co-host the FIFA World Cup 2026™ with Canada and the United States. During the visit to the CAR, the FMF paid homage to the FIFA President by naming the main building after him.

Earlier, Mr Infantino visited the Yancuic Museum in the Iztapalapa district of Mexico City for a special exhibition which reflects the deep connection between football, culture, and community. He also met Alicia Vargas Rangel, Elvira Aracen and Lourdes de la Rosa, three members of the Pioneras de 71, the Mexican team which took part in the 1971 women’s football championship held in the capital.

The FIFA Boots for All programme, first launched in Paris, France on 22 March 2026, provides free pairs of football boots to disadvantaged children around the world. FIFA has purchased 20,000 pairs of FIFA-branded boots in nine different sizes that can be used in training, competition and leisure settings and, during the project’s initial phase, they will be distributed to young girls and boys who normally could not afford a pair.

Accompanied by Concacaf President Vittorio Montagliani, Mr Infantino met FMF President Ivar Sisniega, FMF Commissioner Mikel Arriola and presidents of the Liga MX clubs during his visit to the CAR.

“What we need to try and do all together is turn this event, this (FIFA) World Cup, at such an important moment in the world, we need to turn it into the (FIFA) World Cup of unity – to bring the world together and unite it,” the FIFA President said. “And we know that Mexico is the country of joy, happiness, passion and heart, so may this (FIFA) World Cup also be the (FIFA) World Cup of happiness. This is what we all want, and what we’re all going to enjoy.”

The CAR is used by all of Mexico’s senior and youth national teams, with the completed improvements giving the nation the best possible platform to train elite players and prepare their national teams.

Congratulating the FMF on the inauguration of the renovated facilities, Mr Infantino said: “I am truly grateful and humbled to have this new building named after me. The most important thing is that we continue to inspire young children and create opportunities for them to play our game, which is why I was delighted to also distribute boots to young girls and boys under the FIFA Boots for All initiative.”

Mexico will kick off the FIFA World Cup 2026 on 11 June when they face South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium, which will become the first to host a FIFA World Cup™ opening match on three occasions. Mexico City is one of three Host Cities in the country along with Guadalajara and Monterrey.

At the Yancuic Museum, the FIFA President inaugurated a special exhibition, Álbum Épico, together with the Governor of Mexico City, Clara Brugada, and invited members of Mexico’s 1971 women’s championship team to join them on the stage. Mexico reached the final of the six-nation tournament, losing to Denmark in front of a crowd of over 100,000 at the Mexico City Stadium, know at the time as the Estadio Azteca.

“We will bring joy and happiness to millions from Mexico City, and the smiles today are proof that everyone here will host the world with great passion and hospitality,” Mr Infantino said afterwards.