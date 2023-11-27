FIFA and FIFPRO sign landmark agreement to usher in new era of collaboration and player representation in global football governance

Memorandum of Understanding marks paradigm shift in governance of professional football, with transfer system and player welfare standards to be agreed collectively through newly established Global Social Dialogue Platform chaired by FIFA

All legal proceedings initiated by FIFPRO, its continental divisions and member unions against FIFA, as well as any support for such proceedings, to be withdrawn

FIFPRO recognised as the global representative body for professional football players, and as the social partner representing players as employees

On the eve of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, FIFA and FIFPRO have concluded a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), opening a new chapter in cooperation between the two organisations and football governance in general. The agreement, which comes into effect immediately and runs until 31 December 2031, establishes a modern governance framework based on social dialogue, strengthens FIFPRO’s representation within FIFA’s institutional structures, and paves the way for close collaboration on a series of matters of mutual interest.

In light of the MoU and the commitments contained therein, FIFPRO and its continental divisions have taken the decision to withdraw all existing legal proceedings against FIFA, as well as any support for such proceedings, and to refrain from initiating or supporting any future legal proceedings outside football’s regulatory framework. FIFPRO will further ensure that its member unions withdraw their support for and cease to be party to any legal proceedings against FIFA.

At the heart of the MoU is the establishment of a Global Social Dialogue Platform for professional football, chaired and administered by FIFA, which will bring together employers (clubs and leagues) and employees (players), with the participation of the confederations. FIFPRO is recognised as the global social partner representing players as employees, alongside the World Leagues Association (WLA) and European Football Clubs (EFC) as social partners representing leagues and clubs, respectively, as employers.

The platform will be governed by jointly agreed rules of procedure and will include dedicated workstreams on: (i) the transfer system and regulatory matters; (ii) domestic transfer systems and support for social dialogue; and (iii) player welfare and occupational safety and health standards.

Most notably, any future changes to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) will be subject to collective agreement among the social partners. The same approach will apply to player welfare and occupational safety and health standards, including matters relating to player rest and recovery, such as holidays, mandatory rest periods and retraining periods. In coordination with all stakeholders, collectively agreed standards will be implemented across professional football competitions worldwide.

Representation of players in the decision-making structures of FIFA will also break new ground. FIFPRO-appointed representatives will serve on the Football Tribunal, FIFA’s judicial bodies, several standing committees and the Human Rights and Sustainability Sub-Committee, reflecting a shared commitment to ensuring that players’ voices are further heard and appropriately represented in FIFA’s decision-making processes. Additionally, for the first time, on player-related matters, FIFPRO will be represented on the FIFA Council as an observer with speaking rights.

Furthermore, decisions affecting players’ workload and playing conditions in FIFA competitions will be based on a structured collaborative process between FIFA and FIFPRO, and both parties have committed to working together to promote a healthy balance between competitions at global, continental and domestic levels. The MoU further includes a renewed commitment by FIFPRO to respect the International Match Calendars and to support the protection of players’ eligibility and rights in relation to national-team participation.

The MoU sets out further key areas of collaboration, including:

the FIFA Fund for Professional Players, which provides financial support to players who are unable to recover outstanding salaries from their clubs. A total allocation of USD 20 million has been made available for the 2026-2029 period;

strengthening domestic industrial relations among football stakeholders, including in relation to domestic transfer regulations, standard player contracts, collective bargaining agreements and national dispute resolution chambers;

developing a global minimum standards framework for women’s national teams;

incentivising the allocation of a fair and appropriate share of prize money from senior FIFA competitions to participating players;

cooperating on educational and awareness programmes for players, with a particular focus on youth national-team players; and

conducting joint technical and medical research.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “This MoU marks a new era in FIFA’s relationship with FIFPRO. Players shape the game we all love, and we must ensure their protection and well-being. That is why we have jointly created a sustainable pathway to ensure that decisions directly affecting them are based on a collective process anchored in social dialogue. This is what modern governance is about, and we are proud to be leading by example.”

FIFPRO President Sergio Marchi said: “This agreement represents an important step forward for football. Ensuring that players and their representatives have a meaningful voice in decisions affecting their careers is not only beneficial for footballers, but for the game as a whole. As a global organisation, we remain mindful that many players around the world continue to face very different realities and need stronger protections and support. We look forward to continuing this work together for the benefit of players and football.”

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said: “We are very proud to announce this MoU with FIFPRO on the eve of the FIFA World Cup 2026. We have set ourselves ambitious goals and are fully committed to implementing the agreement jointly with our partners at FIFPRO. This new partnership demonstrates what can be achieved when there is a shared commitment to finding mutually acceptable solutions. In particular, the creation of a Global Social Dialogue Platform is a notable achievement, and we look forward to launching it with FIFPRO and the other social dialogue partners at the earliest opportunity.”