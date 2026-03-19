New regulations require every team to include at least one female head coach or assistant coach in FIFA women’s tournaments

Decision comes into effect this year with the U-17 and U-20 FIFA Women's World Cups and FIFA Women's Champions Cup™

Landmark move is part of FIFA’s long-term approach, combining statutory advances with continued investment in coach development

The FIFA Council has today approved groundbreaking regulations that will reshape the future of women’s football, mandating female representation in team leadership across all its women’s competitions. From this year onward, each team participating in FIFA women’s competitions, shall ensure that their head coach and/or at least one of the assistant coaches be female, that at least one of the medical staff be female, and that at least two officials seated on the team bench be female. This applies to all youth and senior tournaments, national team competitions, and club competitions.

The measure was approved at the FIFA Council meeting on Thursday, 19 March, and will debut at the FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup™ in Poland in September, followed by the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ and the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™, all scheduled for this year. Significantly, it also includes the biggest women’s sporting event on the planet, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ set to be held in Brazil in 2027.

FIFA Council approves landmark regulations to increase female coach representation at the highest level 01:33

"There are simply not enough women in coaching today. We must do more to accelerate change by creating clearer pathways, expanding opportunities, and increasing the visibility for women on our sidelines,” said FIFA’s Chief Football Officer, Jill Ellis.

The new FIFA regulations, combined with targeted development programmes, mark an important investment in both the current and future generation of female coaches. Jill Ellis FIFA's Chief Football Officer

The initiative is part of FIFA’s broader strategy to ensure that the rapid growth of the women’s game is matched by an increased representation of women in technical and leadership roles. Despite the significant expansion of the women’s game globally, coaching positions remain predominantly occupied by men. At the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ 12 of the 32 head coaches were female. The approved regulations are part of FIFA’s long-term strategy, which combines statutory advances with sustained investment in coach education and professional development, to prepare women for such leading positions.