Mentorship programme driving unity and shared learning among top female coaches

Second workshop of third edition of programme took place in London, England

“It was empowering to be surrounded by so many like-minded people,” explained mentee Gail Redmond

Mentorship initiative supports career development of female coaches through knowledge exchange

The third edition of FIFA’s Elite Performance: Coach Mentorship Programme is in full swing, with the second workshop having been staged in London, England. The initiative pairs 20 of the game’s most accomplished coaches with members of the next wave of talented female tacticians from across the global game.

The workshop was held on the sidelines of the final stage of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup 2026™, enabling participants to experience the excitement served up during the home straight of the trailblazing tournament in the English capital, where they enjoyed some time on the training pitch at Chelsea’s facilities. The 18-month programme aims to support participants’ career development by equipping them with knowledge and facilitating connections between mentors and mentees.

Since the third instalment kicked off in Zurich last July, a number of mentors and mentees have already enjoyed the opportunity to develop and grow together. Ulster woman Gail Redmond is one of the mentees who has benefited from travelling to experience her mentor’s coaching environment. Laura Harvey, who serves as head coach at US National Women’s Soccer League outfit Seattle Reign, hosted Redmond, who leads Northern Ireland’s women’s U-17 and U-19 national teams.

“There have been so many [standout moments], but I guess the mentor-mentee visit has probably been the highlight so far. I got to visit Laura in Seattle and spend time at their training ground before going to watch a match at Lumen Field,” said Redmond.

“When she came out and did a visit to Seattle, you could tell what an impact she’d made after she’d left. Everyone missed her. All the players and the staff missed her. Her ability to light up a room was quite unique. I think one of the things I’ve really learned from her is just how much I enjoy my job,” stated Harvey.

The two coaches based on either side of the Atlantic clicked immediately, resulting in a mutually beneficial learning experience. “When you’re in your own bubble, it’s really hard. It feels really stressful. It’s very busy. She’s reminded me that humour and keeping your feet on the ground are what it’s all about. She’s really creative in how she thinks about things, which was a big lesson for me,” added the Reign’s boss.

“Laura’s an unreal tactician, and her level of detail is probably what stood out in every drill, along with the objectives that she brought to the training session. That’s something I’ve taken away with me straight away,” commented Redmond. “I’ve really connected my objectives with my game plan in each of my training sessions and am really making sure that they’re fully linked with good impact.”

The duo agree that participating in FIFA’s Elite Performance: Coach Mentorship Programme has been a privilege.

“By taking part in the programme, I feel like I’m giving back to something that’s given me everything. There aren’t enough female coaches in the game. If I can play a small part in helping grow the numbers, I want to be able to do that,” Harvey explained.

Redmond went on to add, “Probably one of the reasons I joined the programme was to be mentored by a top coach and to see high performance and leadership almost in a different light. That’s exactly what I got when I went to Seattle to see Laura: an elite leader in a high-performance environment.”

The support provided through the programme is highly valued by all participants. The pair spent time together in Seattle, and they now share weekly telephone conversations. The initiative includes one-to-one support, as well as knowledge-sharing and learning opportunities for both the mentee and mentor.

“We have weekly check-ins, to which we bring certain discussion points. I often find that it’s actually off-the-pitch stuff that we discuss. It’s all about how to manage up and how to manage down. We both have busy personal lives,” noted Redmond.

The London workshop gave the two tacticians the chance to connect with and learn from other mentors and mentees. “It was empowering to be surrounded by so many like-minded people. You always leave overflowing [with information]. That’s just the beauty of being able to share experiences in regard to everyone’s journey,” said the Northern Irish strategist.

“It’s absolutely exceeding all expectations. When I was signing up for it, I was very conscious that I wanted to be there for my mentee, not really thinking that I was going to gain too much out of it to be able to put back into my job. However, I’m gaining loads from it. It’s great to see how empowered all the female coaches are, regardless of whether they’re a mentor or a mentee, and what they’re taking away from it and how the room works together as a collective,” enthused Harvey.

FIFA is committed to increasing the number of qualified female coaches at the highest level of the game. As part of its global Women’s Football Strategy, FIFA provides its Member Associations around the world with a comprehensive range of programmes and funding opportunities to help increase the number of female coaches. These initiatives include coach mentorship programmes (global and domestic), coach education scholarships (individual and group) and the Female Coach Educators’ Development Pathway.

“When we give women more opportunities, amazing things happen right across our game, whether it be on the coaching, administration, refereeing or even the playing side. The Elite Performance: Coach Mentorship Programme reflects FIFA’s wider commitment that’s at the heart of everything we do: expanding access and opening doors. From grassroots football to the FIFA Women’s World Cup, that commitment has to stay strong,” declared Arijana Demirovic, FIFA’s Head of Women’s Football Development.

Alongside the second workshop of the third edition of the Elite Performance: Coach Mentorship Programme, FIFA rolled out the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup 2026 legacy programme. As part of the tournament’s legacy in England, FIFA joined forces with The Football Association and Women’s Super League Football to deliver two targeted initiatives aimed at expanding opportunities and strengthening development pathways for female coaches across the country. List of paired mentors and mentees