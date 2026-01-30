FIFA Women’s Champions Cup 2026™ legacy to power the next generation of elite female coaches

FIFA, The Football Association and Women’s Super League Football join forces to continue to develop opportunities for female coaches in England

Dual-focus approach features a targeted scholarship fund and an evidence-based development programme

FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ raises the bar for elite competitions while accelerating the professionalisation and visibility of women’s club football worldwide

The final stage of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup 2026™ in London marks a watershed moment for women’s club football, with an impact that extends far beyond the four pivotal matches on the pitch. Against the backdrop of the groundbreaking tournament, FIFA, The Football Association (The FA) and Women’s Super League Football (WSL Football) are driving a range of initiatives designed to support the sustainable growth of the women’s game, including a shared commitment to enhancing the opportunities available for new and existing female coaches.

The FIFA Women’s Champions Cup 2026 legacy programme comprises two ambitious and complementary initiatives designed to remove barriers, accelerate professional development and create sustainable pathways for female coaches over the long term. At the heart of the programme is a targeted scholarship fund, funded by FIFA, which provides financial support for female coaches in England who are pursuing the highest coaching qualifications in the region, namely the UEFA A Diploma and the UEFA Pro Diploma. “Competitions like this one help us to strengthen the pathways in women's football and to elevate the entire ecosystem. The future of the game really depends on what we build beyond the pitch,” said FIFA’s Chief Football Officer, Jill Ellis.

Through close collaboration, FIFA, The FA and WSL Football will also deliver an evidence-based, individualised development programme for female coaches already working in a coaching role. The programme is designed to accelerate learning and progression within England’s elite women’s football environment. It will provide a personalised selection of development opportunities, including targeted mentoring, individual support, collaboration, and unique learning experiences from football and other high-performance settings.

“There are simply not enough women in coaching, not because of a lack of talent or ambition, but largely due to limited access and opportunity, and a lack of clear pathways. Closing this gap is essential not only to equity, but also to unlocking the full potential of our sport. This landmark legacy coaching initiative is one of the most direct ways we can have a positive impact,” Ms Ellis remarked.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with FIFA and WSL Football through a shared commitment to creating more affordable and accessible opportunities for female coaches across England. We have already seen many incredible female coaches progress through UEFA’s A and Pro Diploma courses, and this scholarship provides opportunities for more women to follow this path and access elite coaching education that will help advance their coaching careers,” said the Head of Coach Development at The FA, Dan Clements. “Alongside the efforts being made to create new opportunities, it is imperative that we continue to nurture the existing pool of talented female coaches. That is why we are excited to collaborate and deliver this development programme, which will ensure that the knowledge and skill sets of female coaches develop as the women’s game continues to grow,” added Mr Clements.

The initiatives are designed to unlock access to senior roles and further high-performance development opportunities. The personalised approach ensures that each coach receives targeted support aligned with their experience, environment and development objectives, rather than a one-size-fits-all model.

“Reflecting the realities of elite competition, this programme will equip coaches with the skills and leadership capabilities required to succeed at the highest level of the women’s game,” said the Director of Football Performance and Development at WSL Football, Audrey Cooper.

“Tailored learning, mentoring and applied practice will enable coaches to make the step up and build the specific competencies required to succeed in the Barclays Women’s Super League and Barclays Women’s Super League 2,” Ms Cooper explained.

FIFA is committed to growing the number of qualified female coaches and offers a comprehensive range of programmes and funding opportunities for its Member Associations worldwide.