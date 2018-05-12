The Week in Quotes

"They have 48 hours and what they say we'll do so we'll go back by coach. Beers? There will be more than one." Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner speaks after securing the club's Premier League status after a 1-1 draw at Chelsea

"We've had an almighty challenge this season and it got to the point where it seemed like the whole country was wanting us to fall over at the final hurdle, but the boys dug deep." Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat speaks after the club lifted the A-League title

Arsenal share one of Arsene Wenger's memorable quotes on the eve of his final match in charge after managing the club for 22 years

"I believe Highbury had a special spirit. It’s a cathedral, a church. You could smell the soul of every guy that played there. So it was special. It will always be special for me. The Emirates for me was like buying a new house. It took us a while to feel at home there. It's a fantastic stadium - but there was something special at Highbury that you could never recreate when you build something new." Arsene Wenger speaks about the transition he oversaw from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium for Arsenal, speaking during his final press briefing as Arsenal manager

"If I had the chance to change all the ten players on the field, I would have done it at half-time." New York City FC head coach Patrick Vieira speaks after his side's 4-0 defeat by cross-town rivals New York Red Bulls

“Juventus always do something special, it’s not the first time. This group wrote their names in the history books of Italian football. We have a winning mentality, there is a great unity and we can continue." Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia speaks with Football-Italia after scoring a brace in Juve's 4-0 win over AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final

"I am so sad to hear this. Footballers hate missing games but I know first-hand that missing World Cup games is the worst feeling." Pele writes on his official Twitter account about the news that Dani Alves will miss out on the World Cup due to injury

“We kept the ball really well. They tried to play on the counter, but we were quite dominant. We were pretty relaxed and I got around the park all right for a 35-year-old, didn’t I?" Chelsea midfielder Katie Chapman speaks after winning the tenth FA Cup title of her career

"Good player are always compatible. I remember one year they said I wasn't compatible to play with Djorkaeff. We won the World Cup together. So good players can always play together. On the pitch there is a chemistry. I don't know if we are negotiating for Neymar. What's worrying us is what is going on at the moment. I haven't asked Neymar personally because I don't get involved in these things. We have to finish this season, the rest will come after." Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane addresses rumours that Neymar will join his club and whether the Brazilian and Cristiano Ronaldo could work well together

"I was lucky for the last 12 months to work with Guardiola and often you think of someone being a genius of football; but if someone is close, he is the one. I am not saying he’s the best, as other managers have had success with different methods, but he certainly shows you a different way of feeling and seeing football. It was a major shock.” Istanbul Basaksehir defender Gael Clichy talks about his time playing for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in an exclusive interview with The Guardian