The Week in Quotes

"I'm making the most honest decision for me and for my club. I want to finish with good feelings, then go to the World Cup and now to another adventure. I wish this was eternal. I'm the first one who would like this not to end, but all this has its beginning and its end." Andres Iniesta talks about his departure from Barcelona after helping bring the club the 2017/18 La Liga title in Spain, speaking with Movistar

“They don’t hang silver medals at Melwood. There's still a job to do. Going to a final is nice, but winning it is even nicer.” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks after his side's 7-6 aggregate semi-final win over Roma in the UEFA Champions League

"It is not going to be a final between Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo, I am playing for a great club, and we have great players, so qualifying to the final came with great team work, that I cannot do alone. I know all of the Arab people wish the best for me, and they are happy every time I win, but now at the moment I am only thinking about the final and to bring the Champions League trophy to Anfield.” Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah speaks after his side's semi-final victory over Roma

"It was a no-brainer for me. There were a lot of different things to think about, but from that first phone call, I got a special feeling and I knew that Rangers were for me. I'm very aware of Rangers, the size of the club, I've watched them from afar and been lucky enough to watch some of the Old Firm games. This opportunity doesn't come around all the time - clubs with this size, stature and history. I believe I can come in and make these fans happy." Former Liverpool and England midfielder Steven Gerrard explains why the opportunity to start his managerial career at Scottish giants Rangers was too good to pass up

"In football, you have to suffer. You cannot be in the final without suffering, it's even better, more beautiful when you win like that." Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane speaks after leading the club to a third successive UEFA Champions League final

"We deserved it. Toni [Kroos] told me after the game: 'We did not win that thing. You only have yourselves to blame that you are not in the final.' Unfortunately, he is right. I think it's an even bigger disappointment [than 2017] because throughout the game, we were so close to knocking out one of the best teams in the world, which is rare. But somehow, Real gets through these matches again and again this year. These games are things to remember after your career. But honestly, I think it will hurt in ten years." Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels speaks after his side's narrow semi-final defeat by Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

“I’d say his [David Beckham]'s penalty against Argentina was my standout memory of watching England at World Cups. My manager now wouldn’t be too happy about that one, but I remember it so clearly. Given all he’d been through after 1998, for him to step up like that and win us such a huge game was a great moment. He was a big role model for me." England and Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane speaks exclusively with FourFourTwo magazine about his best World Cup memories

"I'm a big admirer of Harry. He's very complete in his game. He can score with his left foot, right foot, his head and he's a great passer of the ball. He's a great connector as well, a little like Teddy [Sheringham] was. He was always complete as a player as well. I'm even happier because he comes out of that great culture created by Spurs, a product of the academy. That makes you super proud because you feel even more connected with him. I just think that the foundation of every club in the world is its own products, its own players.” Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Jurgen Klinsmann speaks about his admiration for Harry Kane in an interview with the club's official website​

"I think the end of my career will come very soon, it's near. I am not yet tired of football, it is my favourite thing in life. I would like to stay within the game. We'll see how life goes. The thought sometimes frightens me, but that feeling passes and everything is fine for a while, and then I'm frightened again. I think it is a hard point in the life of any footballer, because you have to completely change your life, and you can't know what is going to come next." Kairat forward and former Russia striker Andrei Arshavin speaks with Kazakh TV about his imminent retirement from the game

In a great demonstration of fair play, Roma send a congratulations tweet to former player Mohamed Salah after ​defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals

"It's great that such a player comes to the MLS and brings all his experience and all his titles with him. It's amazing to see that, in every game he's come in, people get excited and talk about the MLS and that's very important. Not only [do] they talk about the MLS, but also he provides the goods on the pitch, and that's very important." Speaking to Omnisport, former Arsenal defender Philippe Senderos, who now plies his trade with Houston Dynamo, is delighted with the impact LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had on Major League Soccer