The Week in Quotes

"It makes me work harder. It makes me give everything, more than before because now there's more pressure. Everyone is looking for you to do something. When I didn't score in one game, they said: 'Wow, he's playing badly'. Everyone is expecting something in each game I'm playing. I don't have to score in every game but I want to do my best. I want to give everything for the club for my teammates and myself also." Egypt and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah speaks with CNN after being named PFA Player of the Year

"Getting to the semi-finals of the World Cup, it's very hard, but I think we have the right to dream and same right to think that it's a goal that can be achieved." Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio talks about El Tri's ambitions for Russia 2018, in an interview with Fox Deportes

"How he controls the ball to set up the 3-0, that shows everything. I wasn't that far at his age. So much respect!" Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus talks with Kicker about his 18-year-old team-mate Jadon Sancho

"It's an honour to be mentioned with Arsenal. It was somewhere I spent nine years and I love the club. I played my best football there and made my name in the game. I am always going to have a deeper relationship with Arsenal. That [alone] is not enough to coach that team, but I'm ready to coach any side in Europe." Former Arsenal midfielder and NYCFC head coach Patrick Vieira speaks with The Times about being linked with taking over from Arsene Wenger in north London​

“Right in the middle of our fight against relegation, I also had to take my final exams and I was under immense pressure, especially mentally. I would go from preparing for a match against Borussia Dortmund on Sunday, to then take a test on Monday and another one on a Wednesday morning, before we played against Augsburg in the evening." Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann speaks with JOE about juggling managing the team and getting his coaching license — Nagelsmann became the youngest German Bundesliga coach in history in February 2016 at the age of 28

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford shares the latest special football shirt coming to update his collection​

"That first game day, against Australia, was like a movie, almost, the way the excitement built up. Our locker room was pretty far away from the field, so you couldn’t hear anything at first. It was so quiet. We went through our pre-game stuff in the locker room just like any other game, but as soon as we opened the doors, we could hear this faint chanting. U-S-A! U-S-A!! U-S-A!!!! It got louder and louder with every step down the tunnel. And finally, when we got out to the field, it was just like… Wow. I still get goosebumps even thinking about it. And every game it got louder and more exciting. We were in Canada, so we weren’t sure what to expect. But so many of our fans made the trip, and they kind of took over. That moment was really special." USA midfielder Julie Ertz writes in The Players' Tribune about playing in her first FIFA Women's World Cup™ match

“You can’t buy a Champions League trophy. If that was the case, we would not have won it so much. It’s special for a team like Madrid. We have players in condition to play at the highest level. If you have a lot of players with that experience, in these difficult moments, you know what you have to do and you don’t lose your nerve. That’s what takes us so far." Germany and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos talks about the FIFA Club World Cup holders' strength in the European club competition

“Ibrahimovic said no to the national team. He was not going to be in the team after the European Championship, and I respected him. If you rejected the team, I do not think you should come back. I respect what he said and those who said ‘yes’. [Ibrahimovic] has not called me, but he's definitely not included in the plans for the World Cup.” Sweden head coach Janne Andersson confirms with TYC Sports that the country's all-time top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who retired from the national team two years ago, will not be a part of his plans for Russia 2018

“My role model, back then in my youth, was Bastian Schweinsteiger. First of all because he was a German player. And internationally, I hadn’t seen too many matches, of course, except for the World Cup, European Championships or Champions League. And there [my role model] was Xavi Hernandez of Barcelona." Bayern Munich and Germany's Joshua Kimmich talks about his footballing idols when he was a child, in an interview with Goal