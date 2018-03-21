The Week in Numbers

​Robin Hood robs a social club

CR7, RVP and Timo Werner star

T.O. and the D.C.

100 goals in Serie A is what Mauro Icardi, at 25 years and 27 days, became the youngest player in 55 years and sixth-youngest overall to reach. Giuseppe Meazza, Silvio Piola, Giampiero Boniperti, Felice Borel and Jose Altafini are the only players to have hit the century younger.

50 career hat-tricks is what Cristiano Ronaldo reached on Sunday. The 33-year-old Real Madrid forward’s four goals against Girona left him with 17 in his last eight appearances in all competitions.

31 years after PEC Zwolle last scored thrice but lost an Eredivisie game, they went down 4-3 at Feyenoord. Robin van Persie netted twice for the Rotterdammers and, from midfield, has four goals in his first three starts since rejoining the club. Dennis Bergkamp and current PEC coach John van 't Schip helped Ajax beat the Zwolle outfit 6-4 in 1987.

18 years had passed since the MLS champions lost the first two games of their title defence until Toronto FC suffered the same fate. The bad omen for Messrs Bradley, Giovinco and Altidore? A star-stacked DC United, featuring Jeff Agoos, Eddie Pope, Marco Etcheverry and Jaime Moreno, finished 11 points adrift at the bottom of the Eastern Division in 2000.

15 games unbeaten in all competitions is the run America lost at home to Toluca, whose eight-match winning run has propelled them into the Copa MX semi-finals and second in the Mexican Clausura.

9 hours and three minutes is the Bundesliga goal drought Timo Werner ended by hitting the winner for Leipzig and ending Bayern Munich’s 18-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Leipzig have won all ten league matches in which Naby Keita, who got the first in a 2-1 win, has scored.

7 goals in three games is what Wu Lei has scored in the Chinese Super League 2018 after his quartet helped Shanghai SIPG reverse a two-goal deficit and win 5-2 at Guangzhou R&F on Sunday. Wu, Oscar, Hulk and Co have nine points and a +13 goal difference after three rounds.

5 A-League hat-tricks is what Besart Berisha became the first player to register, outranking Shane Smeltz. The 32-year-old’s treble thrust Melbourne Victory to a 5-2 win that left him with 11 goals in his last eight appearances against Central Coast Mariners.