The Week in Numbers

​ The king of the lefties

A miraculous fightback

Colossuses crumble across Europe

129 matches is what it took Cruzeiro to concede more than three goals for the first time under Mano Menezes. Their hangman was 20-year-old Racing forward Lautaro Martinez, who inspired a 4-2 win by becoming just the second player to post a hat-trick for an Argentinian club against a Brazilian one in the Copa Libertadores. Guillermo Barros Schelotto was the first to do it for Boca Juniors in 2003.

20 goals with his left foot is what Mohamed Salah has achieved to become the first player to reach that landmark in an English Premier League season. Robbie Fowler had held the record for scoring 19 left-footed goals in 1994/95, with Robin van Persie and Gareth Bale the only other players to have cleared the 15-goal mark.

20 goals is what Lucas Moura has been involved in (12 goals, 8 assists) over his last 21 starts after the former Paris Saint-Germain playmaker made a fine start to life at Tottenham Hotspur.

15 straight victories is what Bayern Munich failed to move on to for the first time in their history. Paul Breitner, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Dieter Hoeness, and Co had put 14 successive wins together in 1980, but a 0-0 draw versus Hertha Berlin – with Bayern failing to score at home in the German Bundesliga for the first time in almost three years – cost them the chance to surpass that.

13 French Ligue 1 games unbeaten in Le Classique was what Paris Saint-Germain reached to equal the record set by Marseille between 1990 and 1998. The 3-0 win ensured PSG scored more than two goals at home to OM for the first time since two-goal Ronaldinho inspired the feat in 2002.

9 successive defeats to Real Madrid in La Liga is the run Espanyol ended with a 1-0 win on Tuesday. They consequently went unbeaten at home to all of Real, Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona in the same league season in Spain for the first time since 1997/98.

8 straight international wins is the new record winning streak for Australia after their last-gasp 4-3 win over Norway at the Algarve Cup on Wednesday. Larissa Crummer scored with the last kick in the 95th minute as the Matildas eclipsed their previous record of seven set in 2007. Coincidentally, Australia's run 11 years ago was halted by Norway. Matildas' forward Sam Kerr also extended her national record goalscoring run to seven matches, with her tally during that period now standing at 12 goals, all scored against former FIFA Women's World Cup Finalists. The Australian-Norway match was not, however, the highest-scoring contest on the opening day of action in Portugal, as European champions Netherlands smashed Japan 6-2.

3 goals and one man – those were the deficits struggling Curico Unido were at with four minutes remaining against Union Espanola - but they still managed a miraculous 4-4 draw in the Chilean Primera Division.

2 hat-tricks in three days is what Antoine Griezmann impressively posted, making him the first Atletico Madrid player this century to register back-to-back trebles. The 26-year-old Frenchman has netted 12 goals in his last nine appearances in all competitions.