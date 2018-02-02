The Week in Numbers

A mega-prospect from Piedmont

517

Premier League appearances is what fourth-flight Notts County’s starting XI had between them in the FA Cup – 49 more than their opponents, despite Swansea City being in their sixth successive season in the English top tier.

100

penalties is what Cristiano Ronaldo became the second player in history to score – his two first-half spot-kicks took him onto 101 overall and helped Real Madrid win away in La Liga for the first time in five matches. Pele netted 109 penalties in his career.

45

years and two-and-a-half months: that was the age difference between Bayer Munich’s Jupp Heynckes and Hoffenheim’s Julian Nagelsmann – the biggest-ever gap between coaches in a Bundesliga game. The 72-year-old oversaw a 5-2 victory that made him the third man to reach 150 victories as Bayern boss after Udo Lattek (184) and Ottmar Hitzfeld (158).

43

seconds: that is all it took Vinicius Eutropio to get his reign as Bolivar coach off to a lightning start. Merely ten seconds after Enrique Flores received possession in La Academia’s half, the ball was in the back of Jorge Wilstermann’s net – he carried it 45 yards down the left and crossed for Marcos Riquelme to put them en route to a 5-1 victory.

19

goals in his last 14 competitive games for Iran is what Mohammad Ahmadzadeh has scored. The 31-year-old, the joint-second leading marksman at last year’s FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, hit a hat-trick in the final against Spain to inspire Iran to back-to-back Persian Beach Soccer Cup crowns.

14

goals in 13 games in La Liga is the run Iago Aspas is on. The 30-year-old Spain striker’s goals have won Celta Vigo 14 points – more than any other player has won for his club in this season’s Spanish top flight. They have also taken Aspas to 93 league goals for Celta – shy only of Hermidita (107) and Vladimir Gudelj (95).

13

years after his 56th goal for Cruzeiro, Fred got his 57th – and finally inched north of Ronaldo on their list of all-time leading marksmen. The 34-year-old has a better goals-per-games ratio than all but three players in the top 50 – ancient legends and brothers, Niginho (0.80) and Ninao (1.31), and Ronaldo (0.97).

10.5

seconds is all it took Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen to break the deadlock against Manchester United and register the third-fastest goal in Premier League history. Another player representing Spurs, seldom scorer Ledley King, bagged against Bradford City after just 9.9 seconds in 2000, while Newcastle United’s Alan Shearer blocked a Carlo Nash clearance and netted against Manchester City after 10.4 seconds in 2003.

8

hours and 26 minutes: that is how long Veracruz had gone without scoring in the Liga MX until Diego Chavez put them ahead against Santos Laguna. However, Djaniny’s 11th-hour penalty – his tenth goal in ten appearances – denied Veracruz a first league win in 11 attempts.

2