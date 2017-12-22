The Week in Numbers

The most successful dribbler in Europe’s big five

Dibble dons and free-kick kings

Anything my grandfather’s brother can do…

100

successful dribbles in one of Europe’s top five leagues is what Neymar became the first player to reach. The Paris Saint-Germain No10 is followed by Lionel Messi (89), Eden Hazard (67), Nabil Fekir (58) and Florian Thauvin (55).

81

years after a Vente first scored for Feyenoord – Leen Vente netted the maiden goal at De Kuip in 1937 – a second member of the family bagged for the club. Dylan Vente, 18, wasn’t on target at the same stadium, but his unmarked, seven-yard header from a left-wing cross against local rivals Sparta was, startlingly, a carbon-copy of his grandfather’s brother’s landmark goal.

69

domestic games unbeaten: that is the staggering Celtic run that Hearts emphatically ended with a 4-0 victory. The Bhoys hadn’t lost to a Scottish side since May 2016, while they had scored in every game against one since Brendan Rodgers assumed their reins later that month.

18

hours and 26 minutes: that is what Christian Benteke finally ended his Premier League goal drought at Crystal Palace.

14

direct free-kicks is what Miralem Pjanic has scored in Serie A following his gem for Juventus at Bologna – more than any other player over the last decade. At 27, the Bosnia-Herzegovina midfielder has time to break into the top five, which comprises Gianfranco Zola (20), Roberto Baggio (20), Alessandro Del Piero (22), Andrea Pirlo (23) and Sinisa Mihajlovic (28).

9

assists is what little-known Augsburg wingback Philipp Max has registered in the 2017/18 Bundesliga – more than any player in one of Europe’s top five leagues this season. The son of Martin Max, who twice won the Bundesliga’s top scorer award, is followed by Andrea Candreva, Kevin De Bruyne, Neymar, Leroy Sane, David Silva, Pinone Sisto (all on 8).

5

trophies in the same calendar year is what Real Madrid made it for the first time in their 115-year history. Cristiano Ronaldo’s ninth goal in eight finals for them proved enough to sink Gremio and make Real the first club to retain the FIFA Club World Cup. Zinedine Zidane has now guided Real to eight titles, a total better by only one Merengue coach, Miguel Munoz, who won 14 between 1959 and ’74.

2

times in two seconds: that is, incredibly, the time in which two Barcelona players nutmegged Carles Gil. Lionel Messi flicked the ball through the Deportivo midfielder’s legs to Jordi Alba, who, with his first touch, passed it back through his legs to Andres Iniesta.

1

year without suffering a league defeat is the remarkable milestone Bernardo Silva has achieved. Since a 3-1 loss at home to Lyon, facilitated by Benjamin Mendy’s first-half red card, Silva has gone 20 Ligue 1 games unbeaten for Monaco and 16 Premier League matches undefeated for Manchester City.

0