The Week in Numbers

Timber pinball by the River Test

A homeboy becoming a traveller**

‘Chucky’ overthrowing some foreign invaders **

100 per cent of Memphis Depay’s eight goals in Ligue 1 this season have come in away matches. 100 per cent of the Dutch attacker’s French top-flight goals last campaign came at home.

94 minutes and 23 seconds were on the clock when Mirko Ivanic scored the most dramatic goal in Belarusian top-flight history – one which denied Dinamo Minsk their first title in 13 years and snatched BATE Borisov a 12th consecutive crown. BATE required a point at Gorodeya on the final day to pip Dinamo and, despite trailing 3-1 with just 12 minutes remaining, they duly secured to move just to shy of Gibraltarian side Lincoln’s European record for most successive league trophies (14).

51 positions is what Senegal have leapt up the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking since the last FIFA World Cup™ to reach a personal best of 23rd – higher, even, than the late Bruno Metsu’s heroes left them after reaching the Korea/Japan quarter-finals. ‘The Lions of Teranga’ are now Africa’s highest-ranked team, having been 25th in the continent and 99th overall in June 2013.

41 years after Bayern Munich became the first team to recover a four-goal deficit and take something from a Bundesliga game – Franz Beckenbauer, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Uli Hoeness, Gerd Muller and Co rallied to win 6-5 at Bochum – Schalke heroically became the second. ‘The Royal Blues’ trailed 4-0 away to arch-enemies Borussia Dortmund after an hour, but drew 4-4 in the joint-highest-scoring Revierderby in history.

16 years and 362 days was the age at which Cologne’s Yann Bisseck became the second-youngest player in Bundesliga history after Nuri Sahin (16 years and 335 days). The centre-back, who is already 6ft 4ins, knocked the likes of Ibrahim Tanko, Julian Draxler, Christian Worns and Christian Pulisic one position down the top ten. Bisseck was born four-and-a-half-years after team-mate Claudio Pizarro made his professional debut.

11 appearances is all it took Hirving Lozano, a winger, to score ten Eredivisie goals for PSV – faster than Romario, Luc Nilis, Ronaldo, Mateja Kezman, Dries Mertens and any foreigner in history. The 22-year-old Mexico winger’s winner at Excelsior left PSV on 36 points from a possible 39 – a record for any club this century.

6 multiple-goal games is what Mauro Icardi has managed in the 2017/18 Serie A following back-to-back braces – more than any other played in Europe’s top five leagues. The 24-year-old Argentinian is followed by Edinson Cavani (5), Ciro Immobile (5), Falcao (4), Harry Kane (4) and Lionel Messi (4).

4 goals is what Than Quang Ninh’s Rod Dyachenko scored to dramatically deny Ha Noi the V.League crown. The defending champions only required victory on the final day, but despite leading 2-0 and netting four times, the Soviet-born, USA-raised striker’s exploits secured a 4-4 draw that enabled Quang Nam to snatch their maiden title.