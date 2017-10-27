The Week in Numbers

A returning relic by ‘The King of the Fjords’

The double-deed, double-digit gang

Deutsche in calcio

69 points is what Toronto FC finished the regular season on to set a new MLS record. Sebastian Giovinco’s exquisite late goal extended his own record of MLS free-kicks, gave him his 64th goal in his 100th appearance for the club, and saw Greg Vanney’s TFC end up on one more point than an LA Galaxy side comprising Vanney himself, Paul Caligiuri and Cobi Jones in 1998.

41 years and 220 days: that was the age at which Kjetil Waeler, who is older than his Sogndal coach, former Leeds United midfielder Eirik Bakke, and wears the No41 shirt, became the oldest marksman in Eliteserien history against Sarpsborg on Sunday. Waeler quit refereeing to return to playing earlier this year.

26 players is what Feyenoord have used so far this season – as many as they did in the entire 2016/17 campaign.

10 in both the goals and assists departments in Ligue 1 in 2017 is what Memphis Depay became the first player to reach. Only four other players in Europe’s top five leagues have reached double figures in goals and assists this year: Dries Mertens (24 goals, 11 assists), Luis Suarez (20, 10), Neymar (16, 10) and Ivan Perisic (10, 11).

5 Germans have now hit a Serie A hat-trick after Sami Khedira followed in the footsteps of Ludwig Janda, Jurgen Klinsmann, Oliver Bierhoff and Miroslav Klose. It was the first time the 30-year-old Juventus midfielder had scored more than once in a game in nine years.

3 changes to the FIFA/FIFPro World XI is all there were between 2016 and ’17. Gigi Buffon, Leonardo Bonucci and Neymar came in for Manuel Neuer, Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez. The only time fewer changes were made was between 2011 and ’12, when Marcelo and Falcao replaced Nemanja Vidic and Wayne Rooney. There were seven changes between the 2005 and ’06 XIs.

3 players have now netted in El Clásico and Le Classique this century after Neymar emulated Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The 25-year-old Brazilian then became the first player in the last 25 seasons to score and be sent off in a Ligue 1 game between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain.

2 trebles in a FIFA U-17 World Cup is what England’s Rhian Brewster became only the fourth player to post after Germany’s Marcel Witeczek (1985), France’s Florent Sinama Pongolle (2001) and Côte d'Ivoire’s Souleymane Coulibaly (2011). Another hat-trick in the final against Spain would see the England No9 tie Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen (ten in 2015) as the tournament’s all-time leading marksman.

0 shots is what River Plate became the first team in the last five editions of the Copa Libertadores to restrict their opponents to in a game. Ignacio Scocco got the only goal against Lanus in their semi-final, first leg to make it nine goals in his last six starts in all competitions.