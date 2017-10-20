The Week in Numbers

A legend's son emulating a milestone-maker in the daddy of competitions

41 home league games unbeaten: that is the record Borussia Dortmund and Juventus lost in the same weekend. Lazio headed to Turin having lost six successive matches, home or away, to Juve. However, Ciro Immobile ended their near-11-hour goal drought in the fixture with a seven-minute brace to inspire a 2-1 success.

40 games unbeaten in the Egyptian Premier League is what Al Ahly made it on Monday. The Cairo colossuses nevertheless have some way to go to break the competition’s, and one of the world’s, longest-ever undefeated runs in the league – the 71 matches they managed without losing between 2004 and ’07.

26 years had passed since a player scored own-goals in back-to-back Bundesliga appearances until Freiburg midfielder Julian Schuster put through his own net against Bayern Munich – merely eight minutes of action after doing the same against Hoffenheim. Duisburg’s Andreas Gielchen suffered the fate in 1991.

20 goals in 18 Uruguayan Primera Division games is what Cristian Palacios has managed in 2017 – averaging more than a goal per game for both Wanderers and Penarol in the process. The diminutive forward’s hat-trick on Saturday helped Penarol make it 21 points from a possible 21 in the Clausura.

18 years and 52 days was the age at which Benfica’s Mile Svilar outranked Iker Casillas to become the youngest goalkeeper in UEFA Champions League history. The Belgian was unable to prevent Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford becoming just the third teenager in the last ten years to score a direct free-kick in the competition, after Mario Balotelli and Miralem Pjanic.

8 goals in the Champions League was the landmark Kylian Mbappe became the first teenager to reach on Wednesday. The next highest-scoring teens are Patrick Kluivert (7), Raul and Karim Benzema (6), while the competition’s top two all-time marksmen, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, had netted zero and two goals in it before they hit 20 years old.

7 goals without reply is what Liverpool bagged at Maribor to post the biggest-ever away victory by an English club in the European Cup/Champions League. The Reds now hold the joint-biggest away and home victories – they smashed Besiktas 8-0 at Anfield in 2007 – in Champions League history.

6 successive spot-kicks awarded against Manchester City in the Champions League had sensationally been saved once Ederson denied Dries Mertens. It prolonged a run including Joe Hart frustrating Lionel Messi, Raffael and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Willy Cabellero negating Neymar and Falcao. Mertens’ Napoli team-mate Amadou Diawara then scored the first penalty against City in the competition since CSKA Moscow’s Bibras Natkho three years previous.

5 consecutive seasons have ended in the NWSL Shield winners falling short in the four-team playoffs. North Carolina Courage, who led the regular-season standings for all but two rounds, lost 1-0 to Portland Thorns in the fifth Championship Game.