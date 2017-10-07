The Week in Numbers

The king of the creators in Europe

Icon-eclipsing in ‘The City Beautiful’

Double wood in Krubong **

50 goals for Poland is what Robert Lewandowski became the first player to reach – and it took him just 90 caps. The 29-yer-old striker hit a hat-trick in Armenia to make it 15 goals in only nine Russia 2018 qualifiers and end Wlodek Lubanski’s (48 in 75) 44-year reign as Poland’s record marksman.

50 per cent of Scotland’s last ten goals in Russia 2018 qualifying have come in or after the 87th minute. Slovakia defender Martin Skrtel’s late own-goal in Glasgow left Gordon Strachan’s side with eight points courtesy of 11th-hour goals in Russia 2018 qualifying.

40 goals for USA is what Jozy Altidore became the third man to reach – and he did it in marginally fewer games than the first two. After it took Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey 111 and 112 games to make the milestone, the 27-year-old did it in his 109th international against Panama.

30 goals for Croatia is what Mario Mandzukic became the second player to reach – Davor Suker scored a record 45. With a goal-line tap-in against Finland, the 31-year-old, who is in contention for this year’s FIFA Puskás Award, tied the France 1998 adidas Golden Boot recipient’s record of netting in eight consecutive calendar years for the Croatians.

15 consecutive World Cup qualifiers is what Brazil had scored in until a shock 0-0 draw with Bolivia. La Verde have lost just two of their last seven competitive encounters with A Seleção.

8 assists in nine appearances is surprisingly what makes Germany’s Joshua Kimmich the leading creator in European qualifying for Russia 2018 – ahead of the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Miralem Pjanic, David Silva and Dusan Tadic.

5 goals in Spain’s last five Russia 2018 preliminaries is what Isco has scored. The 25-year-old midfielder, who also grabbed both of Real Madrid goals in their 2-0 win over Espanyol on Sunday, netted just once in his first 16 internationals.

2 goals in three last gasp minutes is what Paraguay bagged in Barranquilla to effectively save themselves from the qualification trapdoor. Oscar Cardozo scored his first World Cup qualifying goal in eight years to equalise, before Antonio Sanabria’s 92nd-minute strike – his first at international level – ended Paraguay’s run of five successive losses to Colombia in style.

2 times in two seconds: that is the time in which Tomi Juric astonishingly hit the same post against Syria. Fortunately for Australia, Robbie Kruse finished off a 13-pass move – his first international goal in almost three years – to secure a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their duel to reach the intercontinental playoffs.

2 goals is what Republic of Ireland’s Daryl Murphy scored in the first 20 minutes against Moldova – double what he managed in his first 26 internationals.