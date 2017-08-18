The Week in Numbers

The son of Zeus making another mythological hero his Nemean lion

Kicking for cash across The Channel

Bhoys belying mathematics

200

Frenchman have played in the English Premier League after Florian Lejeune debuted for Newcastle United – more than any other nationality besides English. Eric Cantona was the first Gallic player to run out in the competition in its inaugural season in 1992/93.

120

minutes and 55 seconds were on the clock when Al Ahly dramatically snatched their first Egyptian Cup crown in ten years. Ahly legend Hossam Hassan was just four minutes away of masterminding the end of Al Masry’s 19-year trophy drought until substitute Amr Gamal equalised and then, with his last kick for the club before joining Bidvest Wits on loan, set up Ahmed Fathi for the winner.

100

per cent: that is Marco Asensio’s remarkable record of scoring on competition debuts for Real Madrid. After being on target in his UEFA Super Cup, La Liga, UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey bows, the 21-year-old winger netted another left-foot belter to seal a 3-1 win away to Barcelona in the first leg of the Spanish Supercopa and make Zinedine Zidane the first Merengue coach to survive his first three Camp Nou Clásicos unbeaten.

52

years after last beating Ajax, Heracles repeated the feat with a 2-1 comeback win on the opening day of the Eredivisie. The Almelo outfit’s 28-game winless run in the fixture included 8-1, 7-0, 6-0 and multiple four-goal thrashings inspired by the likes of Johan Cruyff, Luis Suarez and Marco van Basten, who hit eight goals in two games against them.

50

goals for Seattle Sounders is what Clint Dempsey became just the second player to reach with the only goal against Sporting KC, which extended Brian Schmetzer’s side unbeaten run in the MLS to eight games. It came just a few weeks after the Nacogdoches native tied Landon Donovan’s 57-goal high for USA.

40

matches unbeaten in domestic competitions: that is the Partizan run that Vozdovac stunningly ended. The Belgrade goliaths went into Round 4 having won 31 and drawn three of their previous 34 appearances in the Serbian Superliga, but despite taking the lead at home, an equaliser from 16-year-old Filip Stuparevic helped the visitors win 3-1.

18

is the age that makes Deyna Castellanos easily the youngest nominated for The Best FIFA Women’s Player gong. Fellow candidate Carli Lloyd was already playing for Central Jersey Splash by the time the Venezuela forward was born.

7

goalkeepers or defenders were shortlisted for the The Best FIFA Men's Player award on Thursday – a 133 per cent increase from last year. Leonardo Bonucci, Gigi Buffon, Dani Carvajal, Marcelo, Keylor Navas, Manuel Neuer and Sergio Ramos are up for the 2017 honour, whereas only Buffon, Neuer and Ramos were shortlisted in 2016.

3