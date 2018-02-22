The Week in Numbers

​What’s the most predictable result in calcio?

Which droughts ended in Barcelona, Eindhoven and London?

Which nationality now has the most Champions League marksmen?

58 Brazilians have scored in the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League after Shakhtar’s Fred added his name to the list with a marvellous free-kick – the highest number from one country (57 Spaniards have).

50 consecutive home league games is what Monaco have admirably scored in for the first time in their 94-year history. It has now lasted over 1,000 days, with 30 different players helping them net 133 goals. Monaco are chasing the record of Nice, who scored in 55 straight home league games between 1975 and ’78.

31 goals in 31 appearances for Lazio this season is what Ciro Immobile made it by becoming the first Italian to score a UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup hat-trick in over a decade. Luca Toni was the last for Bayern Munich in December 2007.

30 shots – and over 12 hours – is what it took Lionel Messi to finally score against Chelsea. Meanwhile his Barcelona strike partner Luis Suarez has now gone over 13 hours without netting in the Champions League.

22 successive home wins in the Eredivisie is the run that came to an end for PSV on Saturday – despite leading Heerenveen 2-0 at half-time. The Eindhoven giants’ previous record run in front of their own supporters was 21 victories, set by Guus Hiddink’s side, which included Hans van Breukelen, Eric Gerets, Ronald Koeman, Frank Arnesen, Soren Lerby, Willy van de Kerkhof and Wim Kieft, in 1987.

17 goals is what CSKA Sofia have scored in the Bulgarian Premier League since they last conceded three months ago. The run has helped the two-time European Cup semi-finalists close to within one point of leaders Ludogorets. Key to CSKA’s form has been Fernando Karanga, who has hit 19 goals in 19 games this season.

10 successive Serie A games between Genoa and Inter Milan have resulted in home victories. Two players who have played for both clubs – Andrea Ranocchia, who got an own-goal, and Goran Pandev – helped I Rossoblu win 2-0 in Liguria on Saturday. The away side has now failed to score in the last six meetings between the teams.

7 years and one month is the goal drought in La Liga Esteban Granero ended with a late equaliser for Espanyol against Villarreal. The attacking midfielder had gone 112 appearances without scoring in the Spanish top flight.

6 goals in three games is what Tiquinho has netted to help Porto fly five points clear at the Portuguese Liga summit and extend their unbeaten run in it to 23 matches. The 27-year-old Brazilian began the run of three successive braces by ending an 11-game goal drought in the league.