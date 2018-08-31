The Week in Numbers

An on-fire flyer

A mighty milestone for a minute nation

Shocks, shots and stalemates

48 shots were taken in Roma-Atlanta – the highest total in a Serie A contest in over eight years. Atalanta became the first team to score more than two goals in a league game against Roma since a Mauro Icardi-inspired Inter Milan one year and one day earlier, but a second-half comeback grabbed Eusebio Di Francesco’s team a 3-3 draw that extended their unbeaten run in Serie A to nine matches.

40 places separate Denmark and Croatia on the FIFA Women’s World Ranking, but it didn’t stop the minnows, who lost their first meeting 4-0 at home, pulling off a stunning 1-1 draw in Jutland that handed Sweden the initiative in their FIFA Women’s World Cup™ qualifying group. There was some consolation for Denmark captain Pernille Harder, who is among the ten candidates for The Best FIFA Women’s Player: she became the sixth different player in six years to be named UEFA Women's Player of the Year on Thursday.

28 goals in 26 games is what Josef Martinez has scored to break the record for goals in an MLS season, which had been the 27 shared by Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski, and Bradley Wright-Phillips. The Atlanta United forward has eight rounds remaining to extend his tally.

10 hours and six minutes is what Augsburg had gone without scoring in the opening round of the Bundesliga until Martin Hinteregger set them en route to a 2-1 fightback win at Fortuna Dusseldorf. The Bavarian bantams hadn’t scored in their in their campaign curtain-raiser since a Sascha Molders double against Freiburg on their top-flight debut in 2011.

8 successive draws in the SuperLiga Argentina is what Lanus amassed until a 1-0 loss to Aldosivi on Sunday. It was the longest sequence of stalemates in the competition since Union de Santa Fe registered the same total in 1991.

6 successive league games is what Gareth Bale has scored in for the first time in his 12-and-a-half-year career. The 29-year-old Real Madrid attacker has eight goals in his last seven appearances in all competitions, including a superb goal against Barcelona and two in the UEFA Champions League final.

4 teams won their first three English top flight matches for only the third time in what is its 120th season. Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and, surprisingly, Watford ensured 2018/19 imitated 1903/04 and 1932/33.

3 goals is what Guadalajara midfielder Orbelin Pineda has scored in the Liga MX in nearly two-and-a-half years – and all three have come in different games against Atlas in El Clásico Tapatío.

3 consecutive Ligue 1 matches is what Dijon made it for the first time ever thanks to a 4-0 win away to Patrick Vieira’s Nice. It took Dijon seven, nine and ten rounds to reach the nine-point mark in their previous seasons in the French top tier.