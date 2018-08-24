The Week in Numbers

An assist from afar

A hair-trigger triple treble

Mimicking Romario

800 minutes without conceding in the Argentinian championship is what Franco Armani made it with his eighth consecutive clean sheet, breaking the River Plate record of 769 minutes set by the legendary, then-42-year-old Amadeo Carrizo in 1968.

88 yards was the preposterous distance of goalkeeper Ederson’s pass for Manchester City’s first goal against Huddersfield Town. The assist helped Sergio Aguero go joint-second on the list of most Premier League hat-tricks alongside Robbie Fowler (nine), shy only of Alan Shearer (11).

25 years had passed since a player hit a hat-trick on his La Liga debut until Andre Silva fired Sevilla to a 4-1 victory at Rayo Vallecano. The last had been Romario, who, aided by three assists from Pep Guardiola, scored an exquisite treble against Real Sociedad in 1993. Silva, in just one outing, bettered his entire league tally for 2017/18 – the two goals in 24 appearances he registered for AC Milan.

22 years after he first played alongside a Thuram at club level, Gianluigi Buffon finally played against one. Buffon and Lilian Thuram were team-mates at Parma (1996-2001) and Juventus (2001-06), and only competed against one another at international level, most notably in the 2006 FIFA World Cup Germany™ Final. Marcus Thuram, Lilian’s Parma-born son, helped Guingamp lead 1-0 at half-time, but Paris Saint-Germain emerged 3-1 winners, with their last 17 goals in the fixture having come in the second half.

20 outings without a clean sheet is the run Lille ended with a surprise goalless draw at Monaco. Mike Maignan denied Radamel Falcao’s penalty to ensure just 33 per cent of the penalties taken against him in Ligue 1 have been scored, with the French Guiana-born 23-year-old saving five of the nine he has faced and one hitting the post.

14 years had passed since a country reached the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup final for the first time until two made it to the Stade de la Rabine showpiece. Japan, who had twice fallen at the semi-finals, were joined by Spain, who had never previously won a knockout tie in the competition. Patricia Guijarro sunk hosts France with her sixth goal of the tournament, leaving her just three shy of the record for combine goals and assists (12) set by Germany’s Alexandra Popp in 2010.

9 goals in 29 minutes – including seven in the last 12 minutes – is, astonishingly, what China PR substitute Wang Shanshan scored in a 16-0 drubbing of Tajikistan in the Women’s Football Tournament at the Asian Games. The FIFA Women’s World Cup USA 1999™ runners-up – they lost to the hosts in the thrilling shootout in the Final – then ended a six-game winless run against Korea DPR (including five losses) to advance from Group B with three wins from three, 25 goals scored and zero conceded.

7 hours and 50 minutes: that was the club-worst European goal drought PSV had ended by Gaston Pereiro’s penalty against BATE Borisov in their UEFA Champions League qualifier on Tuesday. Donyell Malen, 19, rose from the bench to bag a last-gasp, diving-headed winner that ended PSV’s run of ten winless away matches in Europe. PSV have now benefitted from more goals from substitutes in their last two games (two) as they did in their previous nine months (one).