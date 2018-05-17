The Week in Numbers

Foreign goodies in a chocolate box

A Chilean tank and Spanish hegemony

Diego Forlan, Roger Milla and Olaf Thon feature

1,000 goals in a season is what Ligue 1 has seen (1,004) for the first time since Alain Giresse, Vahid Halilhodzic, Bernard Lacombe, Roger Milla, Dieter Muller and Dominique Rocheteau helped produce 1,090 goals in 1982/83.

123 years had passed since every team outside the English top flight’s top six finished with a negative goal difference until Burnley went -6 over their last two games to ensure history repeated itself.

89 per cent of the UEFA Europa League/Champions League trophies since 2013/14 have been seized by Spanish clubs after Atletico Madrid sunk Marseille – a figure that will hit 90 if Real Madrid overcome Liverpool. Only Manchester United, who beat Ajax in Solna a year ago, interrupted the Spanish monopoly indebted to Real, Sevilla (three titles apiece), Barcelona and Atleti (one apiece).

55 seasons is what Hamburg had played in the Bundesliga until they became the last founding member to be relegated. Werder Bremen, who were demoted in 1980/81 but bounced straight back under new coach Otto Rehhagel, will tie Hamburg’s record of Bundesliga campaigns in 2018/19.

53 years have passed since two foreigners last scored for Boca Juniors in a Copa Libertadores match. Uruguayan Alcides Silveira and Brazilian Ayres Moraes managed it in 1965, with Colombians Edwin Cardona and Frank Fabra setting them en route to a 5-0 thrashing of Alianza Lima on Thursday. Cristian Pavon provided four assists – the joint-most from any player in a Libertadores game over the last five years.

50 matches unbeaten in the Sudanese Premier League is the incredible milestone Al Hilal reached with a 3-1 defeat of Al Khartoum. It left them seven shy of the competition’s record, set by themselves in 2013. The world record is the 108 matches ASEC Mimosas went without defeat in the Ivorian top flight between 1989 and ’94.

28 straight Bundesliga matches is what Schalke have scored in for the first time since Frank Hartmann, Olaf Thon, Dieter Schatzschneider and Klaus Tauber helped them do it in 33 consecutive games between 1983 and ’85.

22 goals is what Esteban Paredes reached to relinquish Francisco Valdes, who netted 20 between 1964 and ’74, of his status as the highest-scoring Chilean in Copa Libertadores history. The 37-year-old Colo-Colo striker also outranked Martin Palermo and moved four goals short of breaking into the competition’s top ten all-time leading marksmen.

13 years since Villarreal’s Diego Forlan became the last player to score a hat-trick against Barcelona in La Liga, Levante’s Emmanuel Boateng, 21, repeated the feat to inspire an eye-popping 5-4 victory. It was Barça’s first league defeat in 44 games and 400 days, and extinguished their quest, at the penultimate hurdle, to become the first team since Real Madrid 86 years earlier to finish a Spanish top-flight season unbeaten.