The Week in Numbers

​OGs and FKs

BWPFC ties NYCFC

Ronaldinho, Viduka and Zidane feature

118 years had passed since a team lost their first seven games of an English top-flight season and survived relegation – Liverpool did it in 1899/00 – until Crystal Palace secured their safety.

97 points and 105 goals is what Manchester City reached in a 3-1 win over Brighton – new Premier League records. Chelsea had held them both, having registered 95 points in 2004/05 and scored 103 times in 2009/10.

40 years after Hamburg’s Manny Kaltz became the first player to score three own-goals in a Bundesliga season, Bayern Munich’s Niklas Sule became the second.

39 home league games unbeaten for Borussia Dortmund was the run Lukas Piszczek was on until a shock 2-1 loss against Mainz.

24 years after a team became Australia football champions after finishing outside the top two in the regular season, history repeated itself. Adelaide City finished fifth in the 1993/94 National Soccer League, but upset a Mark Viduka-spearheaded Melbourne Knights in the Grand Final. Melbourne Victory finished fourth this season, but edged Newcastle Jets to become the first team to win four A-League titles.

14 successive Bulgaria First League wins – during which they had scored 45 goals and conceded merely seven – was the run that came to an end for Ludogorets in a 0-0 draw at CSKA Sofia.

11 goals in ten games: that is what New York Red Bulls forward Bradley Wright-Phillips has scored in the Hudson River Derby – the same total, incredibly, as New York City FC. David Villa, by contrast, has failed to net in six appearances at Red Bull Arena.

10 La Liga seasons had passed without a player managing to score five-plus direct free-kicks in one – Ronaldinho was the last in 2006/07 – until two managed the feat in 2017/18. After Lionel Messi managed it, Levante’s Enis Bardhi netted his fifth direct free-kick of the campaign with just his 16th attempt on Monday to emulate Lionel Messi (six goals in 48 attempts).

4 goals without reply is what Juventus scored on Wednesday to equal the biggest margin of victory in a Coppa Italia final and record their biggest victory over AC Milan since Zinedine Zidane, Christian Vieri and Co won 6-1 in 1997. Juve scored all their goals within 20 second-half minutes to make it four straight crowns – no other team has managed more than two in succession.