The Week in Numbers

62 domestic home games is what Monaco had scored in until a 0-0 draw with Amiens. Paris Saint-Germain’s Kevin Trapp was the last man to keep a clean sheet at the Stade Louis II almost three years ago.

58 years had passed since more than ten goals were scored in a European Cup/UEFA Champions League semi-final until Liverpool and Roma served up 13. Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers 6-1 at home and 6-3 away to reach the 1960 final, which they then lost 7-3 to Real Madrid.

32 years since they were last crowned Swiss champions – Dario Zuffi, Georges Bregy and Lars Lunde inspired their 1985/86 conquest – Young Boys repeated the feat to end Basel’s unprecedented eight-year reign. Miralem Sulejmani, Christian Fassnacht, Roger Assale, Guillaume Hoarau and Co claimed 38 points from a possible 42 to clinch the trophy with four rounds to spare.

23 hours and 25 minutes: that is how long Auckland City had gone without conceding until Eric Molloy set Team Wellington en route to a dramatic 2-2 draw at Kiwitea Street. It ensured Wellington won their OFC Champions League semi-final on away goals and that UAE 2018 will be the first FIFA Club World Cup Auckland miss out on since 2010.

14 hours and 30 minutes: that is how long Jeonbuk Motors had gone without conceding in all competitions until rock-bottom Daegu scored against the runaway K-League leaders. Had Jeonbuk held out for another 30 minutes on Wednesday they would have tied the all-time K-League record of eight consecutive clean sheets they themselves set in 2014, but they did equal the competition best for the most successive victories (nine).

12 consecutive clean sheets at the Wanda Metropolitano is what Atletico Madrid have recorded after a 1-0 win over Arsenal sent them into a third European final in five seasons. Jan Oblak has inspired them to 32 shutouts in 55 appearances in all competitions this season – more than any club from Europe’s top five leagues.

11 hours and 56 minutes: that is the goal drought – the longest since he arrived in Italy in 2013 – Gonzalo Higuain was on until he snatched Juventus a dramatic 3-2 victory at Inter Milan. There hasn’t been a higher-scoring Derby d'Italia since Messrs Baggio, Casiraghi, De Agostini, Klinsmann, Matthaus and Schillaci were on target in a 4-2 Juve win in 1990.

9 successive victories – the second-longest in Mexican top flight history – is the run Toluca were on until Gustavo Bou’s unanswered goal earned Tijuana victory on Saturday. Toluca had required just one more win to tie the record set by Cruz Azul in 1972.