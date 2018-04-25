The Week in Numbers

​Scouse Bobby, an emperor and CR7

Goals galore on the Golden Slope

A queen ant going strong in its 40s

85 years had passed since Athletic Bilbao became the last team to win four straight Copa del Rey crowns until Barcelona repeated the feat. A Barça forward also emulated a Bilbao legend in the 5-0 thrashing of Sevilla on Saturday, with Lionel Messi becoming the first player to score in five Copa del Rey finals since Telmo Zarra 68 years earlier.

59 years had passed since an Inter Milan player cleared the 25-goal barrier in a Serie A season – and despite the Capocannoniere having gone to a Nerazzurri player seven times – until Mauro Icardi repeated the feat. Another Argentinian, Antonio Angelillo, one of the ‘Angels With Dirty Faces’, hit 33 goals in black and blue stripes in 1958/59.

31 goals for (4.43 per game) and merely two against: those were the stunning statistics Brazil recorded in winning their seventh Copa America Feminina in eight attempts. In their campaign, serial record-setter Formiga , at 40 years and 35 days, became the oldest markswoman in international history, outranking Italy's Patrizia Panico (39 years and 263 days).

22 passes is what Seattle Sounders put together in the lead up to Gustav Svensson’s bullet against Minnesota United – just two shy of what Argentina managed in the run-up to Esteban Cambiasso’s iconic goal against Serbia and Montenegro at Germany 2006.

16 years after capturing his first trophy with Feyenoord, Robin van Persie seized his second by scoring as they won a 16th successive KNVB Cup match at De Kuip. RVP appeared as an 18-year-old in a 2002 UEFA Cup final in which Pierre van Hooijdonk’s brace past Jens Lehmann fired Feyenoord to a 3-2 victory.

10 Champions League goals is what it took Roberto Firmino merely 11 appearances to reach – the joint-fewest in history alongside Adriano. It took the competition’s all-time leading marksmen, Cristiano Ronaldo (120 goals) and Lionel Messi (100), 39 and 23 appearances respectively to hit double figures.

10 goals in four games is what Marcus Berg has scored. The Sweden striker’s hat-trick against Al Nasr captured the UAE Pro League crown for Al Ahli and elevated him from third to first on its scoring chart ahead of the final round.

5.3 goals per game is what matches between Dijon and Lyon have averaged in Ligue 1 after the latter’s 5-2 victory in Côte-d'Or. In it Memphis Depay became the first Dutchman to score 15 goals in a French top-flight campaign since Johnny Rep in 1979/80.