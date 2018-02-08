The Week in Numbers

​ The Batmobile making a breakneck beginning by the Rhine

A headband-rocking blond in the MK

A falcon and some jets fly high

99 career titles is what Falcao has won after helping Brazil conquer a tenth Grand Prix de Futsal in 11 editions. The 40-year-old’s five goals in Brusque left him just four shy of a staggering 400 for his country.

78 appearances make Ronald Koeman the most-capped Netherlands coach in history. His former Ajax and Oranje team-mate Frank Rijkaard won 73. The Dutch have now appointed four coaches since finishing third at the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™.

70 years after they last scored six goals in back-to-back games, Marseille repeated the feat. Tuesday’s 9-0 demolition of Bourg-en-Bresse in the Coupe de France was OM’s biggest victory since a 10-1 defeat of Chambery in the same competition in 1948, while four days earlier Florian Thauvin inspired a 6-3 reverse of Metz to become the second player to reach double figures in both goals and assists (13 goals; 10 assists) in Europe’s top five leagues this season after Neymar (18 goals; 11 assists). Lionel Messi swiftly became the third (20 goals; 10 assists).

37 points is what Ernie Merrick’s Newcastle Jets have registered in the 2017/18 A-League – more than they ever have in an A-League season despite having eight rounds remaining. Dimi Petratos, Andrew Nabbout, Roy O'Donovan and Co have also scored 41 goals, breaking their club record of 38 set in 2011/12.

20 goals is what Kitchee have incredibly scored in Diego Forlan’s first three starts for the club, with South Africa 2010’s adidas Golden Ball winner contributing five goals in just 205 minutes of action. Kitchee have now averaged 4.1 goals per game 12 rounds into the 2017/18 Hong Kong Premier League.

17 goals in 15 games is what Fabio Lima has scored in the 2017/18 UAE Pro League. The 24-year-old has 78 goals in 91 appearances since joining Al Wasl in 2014. Lima and fellow Brazilian Caio are the only players to have netted for the club in the league in over two months.

13 years after Owen Hargreaves became the fourth Englishman to score in the Bundesliga – he netted the first league goal ever scored at the Allianz Arena against Borussia Monchengladbach – Ademola Lookman became the fifth against, coincidentally, the same opponents. The 20-year-old winger, who came on as a late substitute and scored on his Everton debut, repeated the feat on his Leipzig bow to emulate Kevin Keegan, Tony Woodcock, Peter Hobday and Hargreaves.

10 Dutchmen have coached La Liga clubs after Clarence Seedorf became the first in ten years by assuming the RC Deportivo reins. The former Real Madrid midfielder joins an illustrious club comprising Rinus Michels, Leo Beenhakker, Johan Cruyff, Theo Vonk, Bert Jacobs, Guus Hiddink, Louis van Gaal, Ronald Koeman and Frank Rijkaard, who won 12 La Liga crowns between them.

5 years had passed since a player bagged multiple goals on his Bundesliga debut until Michy Batshuayi’s brace helped Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 at Cologne. Ironically, the last to do it was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whom BVB signed Batshuayi to replace and who was also on target on his Arsenal bow on Saturday.