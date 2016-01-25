Saved by the woodwork

The old adage, 'the woodwork is the goalkeeper's best friend', rang true for West Ham United shot-stopper Adrian on Saturday after Sergio Aguero's lob had the Seville native dead to rights, who could only look on as the Argentinian's delicate chip deflected off the post.

Aguero's effort, an ambitious attempt from the edge of the area put Adrian in no man's land, and once the ball bounced back off his far post, centre-back Winston Reid had to calmly deal with the rebound, the New Zealand international showed great composure to chest back to Adrian, who had recovered only moments earlier after Aguero's initial lob.