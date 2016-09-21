Route to global glory revealed

Following the Official Draw for the FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2016, staged on Wednesday 21 September at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, the likes of Club America, Atletico Nacional and Real Madrid now have a better idea of their potential paths to being crowned club world champions in the last tournament of the year.

Quarter-finals: AFC Champions League winner v Club America > The winners will face Real Madrid in the semi-finals (in Yokohama)

CAF Champions League winner v Winners of the play-off for the quarter-finals* > The winners will face Atletico Nacional in the semi-finals (in Osaka)

* The play-off for the quarter-finals will pit the J.League champions against Auckland City

The event was hosted by FIFA Deputy Secretary General (Football) Zvonimir Boban and attended by the President of the Japan Football Association (JFA), Tashima Kohzo. "There are less than three months to go and we are eagerly waiting for the opening of the tournament. We are hoping to see the highest level of club football, and for the clubs involved to demonstrate the characteristics of each continent in their play. As the FIFA Club World Cup host nation, it is a great honour to be able to experience the magnificence of football with fans and supporters from around the world and we will do our best to be well prepared," said Kohzo.

The competition will kick off on 8 December with the play-off for the quarter-finals in Yokohama, which will also be the venue for the final on Sunday 18 December.