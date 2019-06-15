Tassal Rushan is back after a disappointing year

Stage set for another FIFA eWorld Cup qualification

Profile of play-off participant 'Tass'

The play-offs are getting ever closer, where the top 120 players in the FIFA 19 Global Series Rankings will have a last shot at picking up crucial Global Series points and climbing up the rankings to ensure their qualification for the FIFA eWorld Cup 2019.

While some of the favourites are firmly established at the top of the tree, behind them the battle is on in the fight for the top 16 spots which guarantee qualification for the FIFA eWorld Cup. We are currently profiling some of the players to keep an eye on in the play-offs, with the first in our list being Tassal 'Tass' Rushan, who currently sits at No.13 in the rankings.

2017: The rise of Tassal

The Englishman at last has every chance of making it back to the biggest of stages, which he last occupied in 2017 after an impressive season. 'Tass' was among the pick of the FIFA crop, winning the FUT Champions Regional Final in Paris and also putting in an eye-catching performance at the FUT Champions Cup in Berlin. All of a sudden, he was one of the red-hot favourites for the Grand Final in London. He surprisingly came unstuck in the opening round however, and failed to make it out of the group stage, bringing a premature end to his title hopes.

2018: Sophomore slump

The newly-created Global Series turned out to be a tough nut to crack for Rushan. Despite qualifying for two FUT Champions Cups – in Barcelona and Manchester – the Brit failed to make the play-offs for the FIFA eWorld Cup 2018. He never seemed to get the rub of the green in decisive matches, meaning that he invariably came up just short of qualification.

2019: Return of the 'Tass'