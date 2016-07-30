Ready for Rio 2016? Get your tickets today!

With the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Summer Olympics only days away, do not miss out on the chance to see some of the greatest athletes in the world – not to mention many of the top men’s and women’s footballers – go for gold in Brazil.

The Rio 2016 Games are almost here and you can catch both the Men’s and Women’s Olympic Football Tournament live in action! Check out the Rio 2016 Ticketing site to find out how to get your tickets today.

The two football tournaments, which will be played in five other cities in addition to Rio, will feature a total of 57 matches from 3 August to 20 August, giving you ample occasion to grab a ticket and check out the football for yourself while at the Games.

With the likes of Neymar, Teo Gutierrez and Oribe Peralta expected to play in the men’s tournament, combined with superstars of the women’s games such as Marta and many members of last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup™ winning USA side, including Carli Lloyd, Hope Solo and Alex Morgan, there is plenty of action to go around.