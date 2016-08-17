Brazil breeze into final, Neymar makes history

Brazil progressed to the final of the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament Rio 2016 after a comfortable 6-0 win against Honduras in Rio de Janeiro.

Neymar fired the hosts in front on 15 seconds with the fastest goal in Olympic history, before a first-half brace from Gabriel Jesus ensured Brazil enjoyed a three-goal advantage going into the break. Marquinhos added Brazil's fourth six minutes into the second half, while Luan's 79th-minute goal and an injury-time penalty from Neymar capped off a commanding performance.

Brazil’s semi-final victory means they will face the winner of Nigeria-Germany in the gold medal match at the Maracana on Saturday.

An incredible start from Brazil saw Neymar open the scoring after just 15 seconds. The Barcelona star intercepted Johnny Palacios on the edge of the penalty box before colliding with Luis Lopez, but managed to see the ball past the Honduras shot-stopper and send the home crowd into the raptures.

Brazil came close to doubling their lead on nine minutes when Luan's close-range effort was denied by Lopez, but Rogerio Micale’s men eventually recorded their second on 26 minutes when Gabriel Jesus latched on to Luan’s splendid through-ball and coolly slotted home.

Gabriel Jesus grabbed Brazil’s third on 35 minutes after receiving a superbly-timed pass from Neymar, before racing past defender Marcelo Pereira and finding the top corner with a powerful finish.

After the break, Brazil continued to pile on the pressure, with Brayan Garcia producing a last-minute challenge to dispossess Gabriel Barbosa in front of goal, before Luan went close moments later. They were rewarded once again for their sheer pressure on 51 minutes when Marquinhos, unmarked in the centre of the box, converted Neymar's corner with an easy finish to notch Brazil's fourth.

Lopez produced a fine save to deny Neymar's free-kick from creeping into the bottom corner on 64 minutes but he was unable to prevent Luan from recording Brazil's fifth on 79 minutes, who converted Felipe Anderson's low delivery from close range.