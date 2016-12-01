Discover The Best nominees with FIFA.com

The countdown to crowning The Best continues. On Friday 2 December, the world will move a step closer to learning the identities of the year's elite, with FIFA announcing the final nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ throughout the day on FIFA.com and on social media. Who will remain in the race to be The Best? And who will be flying to Zurich on 9 January for the ceremony? Follow the announcement with us on Friday to find out.

Every hour from 11.00 CET, each final shortlist will be announced, beginning with the The Best FIFA Women's Coach Award and concluding with The Best Men's Player at 15.00 CET. For the FIFA Puskás Award, the second phase of voting will re-open, with each fan from around the world allowed one more vote for their favourite from the final three.

The announcement schedule, with each shortlist consisting of three nominees, is as follows (all time CET):

11.00: The Best FIFA Women's Coach Award 12.00: The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award 13.00: FIFA Puskás Award (Fan voting re-opens on FIFA.com) 14.00: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award 15.00: The Best FIFA Men's Player Award

Fans from across the globe will have plenty of places to catch the announcements. To find out who's in the running for the awards, keep your eyes peeled on FIFA.com, or on social media: [@FIFAcom](http://www.twitter.com/fifacom) on Twitter, using [#TheBest](http://www.twitter.com/hashtag/TheBest), on The FIFA Football Awards' [official Facebook page](https://www.facebook.com/FIFAFootballAwards/) and on [Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup/).

The ceremony where all the winners will be crowned, including for the FIFA Fair Play Award, will take place on Monday 9 January 2017 in Zurich, which you can follow - as always - with us on FIFA.com and across our social media channels too.