Debutants Bermuda, Guyana break new ground

Bermuda and Guyana qualify for first Concacaf Gold Cup

Among ten nations who booked their spots over the weekend

The 16-team Gold Cup will be co-hosted by USA and Costa Rica

Bermuda and Guyana are both celebrating after their securing first-ever Concacaf Gold Cup qualification over the weekend.

The pair are among ten nations who locked up qualification over the past 48 hours for the 16-nation continental tournament, which will be co-hosted by USA and Costa Rica.

Bermuda scored a 3-1 comeback victory over hosts Dominican Republic in a winner-takes-all affair, with goals from Zeiko Lewis, Nahki Wells and Justin Donawa.

The result undoubtedly kick-started celebrations back in the remote North Atlantic island nation, home to some 70,000 inhabitants.

The celebrations commenced 24 hours earlier in Guyana as the home side edged a 2-1 victory against the visiting Belize.

With qualification on offer for the victor, it was a second-half winner from Emery Welshman that got Guyana over the line.

Elsewhere in Sunday’s Concacaf Nations League matches, there were tense finales as Haiti denied Cuba with an 87th-minute Kevin LaFrance goal, though both eventually won through, while Nicaragua will feature in consecutive Gold Cups for the first time after a 1-0 victory over Barbados.