FIFA publishes Disciplinary and Ethics Report 2020/2021

In strengthening its commitment towards greater transparency and full disclosure of its fundamental activities and operations, FIFA has today published the second annual report (2020/2021) of the activities of its independent judicial bodies, the Disciplinary, Appeal and Ethics Committees.
The FIFA Disciplinary and Ethics Report provides detailed statistics of the 1,000 plus cases handled by the judicial bodies over the 2020/2021 season. Of this total, 856 cases relate to the Disciplinary Committee and cover a very broad range of topics, including purely football competition matters, the protection of minors, third-party ownership, match-fixing, doping and the enforcement of decisions passed by other judicial bodies.
The report also contains an in-depth analysis of the work of the Ethics Committee, whose responsibility is to protect football from jeopardy or harm as a result of illegal, immoral or unethical methods and practices. The review provides key statistics on the types of cases handled by the two chambers of the Ethics Committee, the sanctions imposed and the sources of the claims.
The Disciplinary and Ethics Report 2020/2021 can be accessed here, and is also available at legal.fifa.com.